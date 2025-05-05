Inter vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The first 2025 Champions League final participant will be decided on Tuesday night when Inter host Barcelona in the second leg of their semifinal clash.
Despite entering the first leg in poor domestic form, Simone Inzaghi's Nerazzurri found another gear in Catalonia and raced into an early 2-0 lead. They were eventually pegged back, but the Italians undoubtedly would've been content from their evening's work. A 3-3 draw means it's all to play for at San Siro this week.
Inzaghi's men are battling Napoli for the Scudetto, but there was little change at the summit over the weekend as both title hopefuls claimed 1-0 victories.
Barcelona, meanwhile, remain four points clear at the top of La Liga after coming from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Real Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday. While Inter's treble hopes have been dashed over the past couple of weeks, Barca's are still very much alive. The Copa del Rey victors require a big performance in a tough environment on Tuesday to advance, but Hansi Flick's side are more than capable of blowing their diligent hosts away.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the second leg of the pair's Champions League semifinal.
What Time Does Inter vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: San Siro
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
- VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)
Inter vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (last five games)
- Inter: 2 wins
- Barcelona: 1 win
- Draws: 2
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter
Barcelona
Inter 1-0 Hellas Verona - 03/04/25
Real Valladolid 1-2 Barcelona - 03/04/25
Barcelona 3-3 Inter - 30/04/25
Inter 0-1 Roma - 27/04/25
Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (AET) - 26/04/25
Inter 0-3 Milan - 23/04/25
Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca - 22/04/25
Bologna 1-0 Inter - 20/03/25
Barcelona 4-3 Celta Vigo - 19/04/25
How to Watch Inter vs. Barcelona on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, CBS, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Videom discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Inter Team News
Lautaro Martinez suffered a hamstring injury last week in Catalonia but has not yet ruled himself out of the second leg. The Inter captain is desperate to play, and his inclusion in Inzaghi's starting XI will likely be a game-time decision.
If Lautaro isn't fit, either Mehdi Taremi or Marko Arnautovic will start alongside Marcus Thuram.
Benjamin Pavard is out, however, so we'll see Yann Bisseck line up on the right side in Inter's back three.
Hakan Calhanoglu is available after serving a domestic suspension at the weekend.
Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Inter predicted lineup vs Barcelona (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram
Barcelona Team News
Robert Lewandowski is back in the Barcelona squad after a month out through injury, but Alejandro Balde will not travel to Milan due to the hamstring issue that kept him out of the first leg.
Lewandowski should be back in Flick's starting XI right away, and the manager will likely decide between Gerard Martin and Hector Fort at left-back. Inigo Martinez is another option.
Jules Kounde's absence is a big blow, with the Frenchman yet to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained last week. Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo are likely to deputise for the former Sevilla defender at right-back.
Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Pau Cubarsi were out of Flick's XI on Saturday, but the quartet will be back in the starting lineup on Tuesday.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Inter
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martinez; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.
Inter vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Inter took advantage of a Barcelona team that were unable to perform at their usual intensity out of possession last week. Moreover, their vulnerability from set pieces was ruthlessly exploited by Denzel Dumfries.
Araujo's likely inclusion will help mitigate Inter's primary threat, but signs of Barca fatigue are a concern. The hosts, so methodical and precise in possession, will create chances against an aggressive defensive line.
Inter should also be more comfortable defending their box on home soil, but Barca's overwhelming talent in forward positions could prove to be the difference. They're blessed with the world's best. When there's a Lamine Yamal in your team, there's always a way.