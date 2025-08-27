Is There Extra Time in the 2025-26 Carabao Cup?
The second round of the 2025–26 Carabao Cup is well underway, with teams from all over the English football landscape participating.
Newcastle United stunned Liverpool in the 2024–25 final to conquer their first-ever Carabao Cup and their first domestic trophy in nearly 70 years.
The Carabao Cup usually features a number of memorable upsets and iconic matches. It might not have the same prestige as the FA Cup or the Premier League, but lifting a piece of silverware in March is always a welcomed boost ahead of the season’s climax for the top teams in England.
With big name Premier League sides such as Manchester United beginning their 2025–26 Carabao Cup journey in the second round, the competition is just entering its most thrilling stage.
But, is there extra time if a matchup is tied after 90 minutes?
There is no extra time in the 2025–26 Carabao Cup from the opening round all the way up to the fifth round. There are also no replays, meaning if there’s a draw after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will decide which team advances to the next round.
The situation changes when the competition reaches the semifinals. The Carabao Cup semifinals are two-legged. If the tie remains level after 180 minutes, then extra time will be played in the semifinals second-leg, with an ensuing penalty shootout.
There is also extra time in the Carabao Cup final.