‘It’s a Shame’—World Cup Golden Boot Winner Underwhelms in MLS Debut

After sporting the same Bayern Munich jersey for two seasons, James Rodríguez played against Thomas Müller on Sunday for the first time in their careers. Yet the recently-signed Minnesota United midfielder will likely want to forget the reunion, his MLS debut, after a 6–0 loss to Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps.

The game marked the first time two former World Cup Golden Boot winners played in the same MLS match, Rodríguez winning the accolade in 2014 and Müller in 2010; however, neither soccer legend was featured prominently. Both started on the bench, and the Whitecaps led 4–0 by halftime.

Rodríguez, who had not played a club match since November with Club Léon in Liga MX, came in at the 64th minute with his side trailing 5–0, but added a slight spark. The 34-year-old Colombian played 13 minutes against Müller, after the 36-year-old German entered the game in the 77th minute.

Welcome to the league, James Rodríguez. 🇨🇴



The Colombian legend enters for his MLS debut. pic.twitter.com/4Tej8ht3u4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 15, 2026

While Rodríguez had some lively moments, he struggled to maintain possession and beat defenders. His first real contribution came in the 69th minute when he curled a corner kick into striker Kelvin Yeboah at the top of the six-yard box, only for the Loons attacker to head the ball into goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka’s arms.

Given the club’s underwhelming performance, which ranks as the worst defeat in club history, Minnesota did not award its official sponsored Man of the Match award.

“It’s a shame that those are the circumstances that we’re bringing him into,” Minnesota manager Cameron Knowles said of Rodríguez’s debut. “We would have much rather he’s coming in and helping us win the game, but a good showing is better than nothing.”

James, Müller Swap Jerseys

Thomas Müller and James Rodríguez embraced each other after the match. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

While neither had a significant impact on the match, Rodríguez and Müller swapped jerseys after the game, having shared multiple Bundesliga titles and other honors during their time together in Munich.

For Rodríguez, the Minnesota side marks his 13th professional club. He is currently signed through to the 2026 World Cup, with Minnesota holding a club option to extend him through the remainder of the 2026 MLS season.

Müller was surprised to see that the Colombian signed to the Loons.

“I was a bit surprised that he chose Minnesota," Müller said before the match. “I remember in Munich, he always said he was freezing, that it was too cold for him. Now he's going to Minnesota, which is probably the coldest place in the United States.”

Bayern brothers reunited 🤝



Thomas Müller and James Rodríguez exchanged jerseys following this afternoon's matchup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9o2STGgGML — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) March 16, 2026

With his debut behind him, Rodríguez and the Loons will look towards next week’s matchup against the Seattle Sounders, with hopes of a significantly better outcome in what could be his first match in front of home supporters.

Meanwhile, Müller’s Whitecaps take on the same Sounders on Wednesday, hoping to overturn a 3–0 deficit in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 before facing Timo Werner’s San Jose Earthquakes in their next MLS action.

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