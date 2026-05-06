Italy’s 2006 World Cup Squad: Where Are They Now?

Italy ended a 24-year wait for a fourth World Cup in 2006, finally lifting the trophy after their previous triumph in 1982.

Under the guidance of the legendary Marcello Lippi, the Azzurri fielded a fearsome squad packed with world-class defenders (so many it seems unfair in hindsight), hard-working midfielders and clinical strikers.

But where are they all now? Here, we take a look at the careers and lives of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad today.

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon is one of the best keepers in football history. | Getty/Michael Regan

Italy’s greatest ever goalkeeper and one of the finest the world has ever seen, Gianluigi Buffon started and finished every game at the 2006 World Cup, conceding just two goals in the entire tournament—one against the United States in the group stage and one in the final against France.

He continued to play for Italy until 2018 and domestically until 2023, eventually hanging up his gloves for good after a spell back with his boyhood club, Parma.

Buffon recently served as the team coordinator for Italy’s national side, but resigned from the role after the failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Angelo Peruzzi

Angelo Peruzzi. | IMAGO/Nicolo Campo

The oldest member of Italy’s squad in 2006 at 36, Angelo Peruzzi didn’t see any action at the tournament, spending the entire campaign on the bench behind Gianluigi Buffon. It proved to be his final involvement with the national team, and he retired soon after as a World Cup winner with 31 caps to his name.

A stalwart for Juventus in the 1990s, Peruzzi has since held various coaching and administrative roles, most notably serving as team manager at former club Lazio—a position he eventually left after falling out with president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare.

Marco Amelia

Marco Amelia made just nine appearances for Italy. | IMAGO/Buzzi

Marco Amelia’s Italy career was almost as brief as his later spell at Chelsea, where he failed to make a single appearance after being signed as emergency backup for Thibaut Courtois. He earned just nine caps for the Azzurri, the last coming in 2009, before eventually calling time on his playing career in 2017.

Turning to coaching afterwards, Amelia has spent most of his time working in Italy’s lower divisions, managing clubs such as Vastese, Livorno and Nuova Sondrio.

Defenders

Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro is one of only three defenders to win the Ballon d'Or. | Getty/Franck Fife

Italy’s captain, Fabio Cannavaro, won the Ballon d’Or in 2006 after leading Italy to World Cup glory, becoming just one of three defenders ever to lift the award, alongside Franz Beckenbauer and Matthias Sammer.

He retired from international duty in 2010 and from domestic soccer a year later. Since then, Cannavaro has moved into management, enjoying spells in China, Qatar and Italy, and is currently the manager of the Uzbekistan national team.

Andrea Barzagli

Andrea Barzagli is a Juve legend. | IMAGO/Domenic Aquilina

Barzagli wasn’t a regular starter for Italy at the 2006 World Cup, appearing in just two matches—the round of 16 against Australia and the quarterfinal against Ukraine. In fact, he fell out of the national team picture for a period between 2008 and 2011, meaning many of his 73 caps came later in his career.

His playing days came to an end in 2019 after a hugely successful spell with Juventus, where he helped the club secure eight consecutive Serie A titles. Since retiring, Barzagli has moved into coaching and now works with Italy’s Under-21 side.

Alessandro Nesta

Alessandro Nesta was a picture of elegance on the pitch. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

One of the finest defenders of his generation, Alessandro Nesta was unfortunately plagued by injuries throughout his career. Those issues struck again during the 2006 World Cup, when he suffered a hamstring injury in Italy’s final group game against the Czech Republic, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the tournament.

Nesta played just once more for the Azzurri after the World Cup before retiring from international soccer, though he continued domestically for several more years, finishing his career in India with Chennaiyin FC.

Like many of his former teammates, Nesta moved into coaching after hanging up his boots, taking roles with Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone, Reggiana and Monza, though success has largely eluded him.

Marco Materazzi

Zidane's headbutt on Marco Materazzi is infamous. | Getty/John MacDougall

Marco Materazzi is perhaps most famously remembered as the player headbutted by Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final—an incident that became the Frenchman’s final act as a professional soccer player.

That shouldn’t overshadow his contribution to Italy’s triumph, though. Materazzi played in four matches during the tournament, scoring twice—first against the Czech Republic in Italy’s final group game, and again against France in the final.

The underrated star of the tournament, Materazzi had a brief spell in coaching after retiring, but today he works as a media pundit and co-owns a sports academy in Italy.

Gianluca Zambrotta

Gianluca Zambrotta played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Juventus. | IMAGO/Weckelmenn

Zambrotta started all but one of Italy’s games at the 2006 World Cup, missing only the opening match against Ghana, and played a crucial role in the quarterfinal against Ukraine where he produced a goal and an assist.

A versatile defender capable of operating at either right or left back with equal effectiveness, he continued playing for Italy until 2010 and at club level until 2014. By the time he retired, he had represented some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Juventus, Barcelona and AC Milan.

A brief—and largely unsuccessful—spell in management followed, and he now works as a pundit and ambassador for both Serie A and La Liga.

Fabio Grosso

Grosso won it for Italy in 2006. | Luzzani

Grosso slotted the winning penalty for Italy in the 2006 World Cup final, forever writing his name into the history books of Italian soccer—helped by the fact he also scored the decisive late opener in the 2–0 semifinal win over Germany.

After retiring in 2012 with 48 Italy caps to his name, Grosso moved into management. He has since taken charge of the likes of Hellas Verona, Brescia, Lyon, Frosinone and Sassuolo.

Massimo Oddo

Massimo Oddo played for Bayern Munich. | IMAGO

Massimo Oddo spent much of his international career as a bit-part player for Italy, and at the 2006 World Cup he featured for just 22 minutes, coming on against Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

A soccer journeyman, he represented a number of major clubs during his career, including AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Napoli, before eventually retiring in 2012.

Like several of his former teammates, Oddo moved into management after hanging up his boots. He has since held coaching roles with Pescara, Udinese and Perugia, among others, and has also served as head coach of Milan Futuro, AC Milan’s reserve team.

Cristian Zaccardo

Cristian Zaccardo made just 17 appearances for Italy. | IMAGO/Ulmer

Zaccardo made just 17 appearances for Italy during his career, three of which came at the 2006 World Cup—starting the first two games against Ghana and the U.S., before appearing as a substitute against Ukraine.

The defender spent the majority of his club career in his home country with Palermo and Parma, though he did help Wolfsburg win the Bundesliga in 2008–09 during a brief spell in Germany. Today, he works as a soccer agent.

Midfielders

Daniele De Rossi

Daniele De Rossi is now a manager. | IMAGO/IPA Sport/ABACA

The hard-hitting Daniele De Rossi was a relative youngster in 2006, just 22 at the time of the World Cup. He played in Italy’s opening two games of the tournament but missed the next four after receiving a red card for elbowing Brian McBride in the face.

He later came on for Francesco Totti in the final and scored his penalty in the shootout, completing a remarkable redemption arc.

Now a manager, De Rossi most notably spent time as head coach of Roma—the club where he spent the majority of his playing career—but was sacked after just 30 games.

Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso was a feisty customer. | Luzzani

Another tough presence in midfield, Gennaro Gattuso ended his Italy career in 2010 with 73 caps to his name, six of which came at the 2006 World Cup, where he started every match except Italy’s first two group games.

An AC Milan legend, Gattuso—like De Rossi—moved into management after retiring and even returned to coach the club where he spent most of his playing career, taking charge between 2017 and 2019.

He has also held managerial roles with Napoli, Valencia and Marseille, and as the head coach of Italy.

Mauro Camoranesi

Mauro Camoranesi is a Juve cult hero. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Born in Argentina, Camoranesi opted to represent Italy in 2003, qualifying for citizenship through his great-grandfather, Luigi. He went on to make 55 appearances for the Azzurri, playing four times at the 2006 World Cup and notably starting both the semifinal and the final.

At club level, he spent eight seasons with Juventus, while also featuring for several teams across South and North America before retiring in 2014.

Like many of his former teammates, he has since moved into management and has coached clubs in Argentina, Mexico, Malta and Cyprus.

Andrea Pirlo

Pirlo was a maestro in midfield. | IMAGO/Ulmer

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in soccer history, Andrea Pirlo was a key star for Italy in 2006, featuring in every match of the World Cup, scoring once and providing three assists—including the pass for Marco Materazzi’s goal in the final.

He ended his illustrious career with 116 caps for Italy, having played for AC Milan, Juventus and briefly Inter Milan, winning six Serie A titles and two Champions League trophies along the way.

Now a manager, Pirlo has coached Juventus, Sampdoria and Dubai United.

Simone Perrotta

Simone Perrotta spent most of his career with Roma. | IMAGO/Gribaudi

The half-British, half-Italian Simone Perrotta—born in Ashton-under-Lyne, England, in the same hospital as England’s 1966 World Cup winner Geoff Hurst—played every game for Italy at the 2006 World Cup. The dynamic and versatile midfielder retired in 2013 with 48 caps to his name and as a Roma cult hero, having spent the majority of his domestic career at the club.

He now works for the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Simone Barone

Simone Barone played 16 times for Italy. | IMAGO/Chai v.d. Laage

Simone Barone featured twice as a substitute for Italy at the 2006 World Cup and made just one more appearance for the Azzurri after the tournament, finishing his international career with 16 caps and one goal.

Domestically, he played for clubs including Parma, Palermo, Chievo and Torino before retiring in 2012. He’s another who has since moved into management.

Forwards

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero. | Getty/Carlo Baroncini

The great Alessandro Del Piero was, perhaps surprisingly, a bit-part player for Italy at the 2006 World Cup, starting just one match, making three brief substitute appearances and remaining unused in the other two games—despite finishing his international career in 2008 as Italy’s joint fourth-highest scorer alongside Roberto Baggio.

The Juventus legend continued playing domestically until 2014, though his career effectively wound down after leaving Juventus in 2012, where he remains the club’s all-time top scorer.

Del Piero has since taken a different path from many of his former teammates: He is now a well-known pundit and owns his own insurance brokerage and restaurant.

Luca Toni

Luca Toni was a beast. | IMAGO/ActionPictures

The towering Toni started all but one of Italy’s games at the 2006 World Cup, notably scoring a brace in the 3–0 quarterfinal win over Ukraine. He finished his international career with 16 goals in 47 appearances.

At club level, Toni played for no fewer than 15 different teams, but is best remembered for his spell at Bayern Munich, where he scored 58 goals in 89 games and won two Bundesliga titles.

Toni has since earned his coaching badges but has yet to take a managerial role, instead working primarily as a pundit.

Francesco Totti

Roma will forever be associated with the great Francesco Totti. | IMAGO/Gribaudi

Francesco Totti is the most iconic player in AS Roma’s history, having spent his entire career at the club and retiring in 2017 as their all-time top appearance maker and goalscorer, with 307 goals in 786 matches.

For Italy, he earned 58 caps, featuring in every game at the 2006 World Cup, scoring once and providing four assists—his final contribution before retiring from international duty.

After hanging up his boots, Totti briefly served as Roma’s director and is now an ambassador for an online gambling company.

Alberto Gilardino

Alberto Gilardino was picked ahead of Del Piero at the 2006 World Cup. | IMAGO/Ulmer

The man who effectively kept Del Piero out of the team in 2006, Alberto Gilardino, played in every game of the World Cup except the quarterfinal and final, where he remained an unused substitute.

He ended his Italy career with 19 goals in 57 appearances and retired domestically in 2019, having scored over 230 goals for clubs including Parma, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Today, he—you guessed it—has turned to management, taking charge of teams such as Siena, Genoa and Pisa.

Filippo Inzaghi

Inzaghi was a fox in the box. | IMAGO/Bernd Muller

A veteran at the 2006 World Cup, aged 32, Filippo Inzaghi saw limited action, making just one substitute appearance against the Czech Republic in the group stages—but true to form, he found the net.

The ultimate “fox in the box” throughout his career, Inzaghi won domestic titles with Juventus and AC Milan, where he also lifted two Champions League trophies, before retiring in 2012.

He has since moved into management, taking charge of clubs including AC Milan, Venezia, Salernitana and Palermo.

Vincenzo Iaquinta

Vincenzo Iaquinta came off the bench in the final. | IMAGO/InsideFoto

Serie A and Italy cult hero Vincenzo Iaquinta was used as a substitute four times at the 2006 World Cup, including in both the semifinal and the final. He also provided a crucial assist in Italy’s opening game against Ghana.

Iaquinta retired in 2012. In 2018, he was found guilty of illegal possession of firearms and sentenced to two years in prison.

Manager: Marcello Lippi

Marcello Lippi also took Italy to the 2010 World Cup. | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

Marcello Lippi stepped down as Italy coach just three days after masterminding their 2006 World Cup triumph, but returned to the role between 2008 and 2010 to lead them to the next tournament. He stepped down again after Italy finished bottom of their group.

Lippi later managed Guangzhou Evergrande and the China national team, but has since retired from coaching.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE