The Premier League Rule Which Could Derail Liverpool’s Transfer Business
Liverpool have been the big spenders of the summer transfer window thus far and the club’s supporters are understandably exuberant over the flurry of activity.
Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez’s arrivals have helped ease frustrations over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid, while the acquisition of Florian Wirtz will undoubtedly be the statement signing in the Premier League.
But there could be a catch for Liverpool this summer. The Reds must comply with the Premier League’s squad registration rules next season and their current lack of homegrown talent is threatening to put them in an unwanted position ahead of the 2025–26 season. It seems inevitable that it will affect their business moving forward.
Here’s why Liverpool need to take extra care during the remainder of the transfer window.
What Are the Premier League’s Homegrown Rules?
In the Premier League, teams are able to submit a 25-man squad each season. Out of that maximum number of players, at least eight must be homegrown.
According to the Premier League, that is “a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21)”.
It’s worth noting that any player under the age of 21 does not have to be registered in a club’s 25-man squad and is eligible to play in the Premier League at any time.
That means Liverpool are only allowed 17 non-homegrown players for the 2025–26 season but their summer transfer business—both in terms of incomings and outgoings—leaves them in an awkward predicament.
How Many Homegrown Players Do Liverpool Have?
The issue for Liverpool is that they currently have 19 non-homegrown players—two more than they’re allowed next season in the Premier League. That comes following the arrivals of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Kerkez and Wirtz, but Frimpong does classify as homegrown due to the time he spent in Manchester City’s academy in his youth.
Liverpool have already lost three homegrown players this summer, too, with Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhín Kelleher and Vítězslav Jaroš all departing—the latter only leaving on loan. Once Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen is confirmed, the Reds will lose a fourth homegrown talent that could have been registered in the 2025–26 squad.
Frimpong will replace Alexander-Arnold as a homegrown player and recent third-choice goalkeeper signing Freddie Woodman will take Jaros’s place in the squad. However, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton are the only other first-teamers who qualify.
That means Liverpool have seven homegrown players at present, although one of the club’s academy players over the age of 21 could be called up to fill a gap—players such as Rhys Williams and Owen Beck could be unconvincing but useful options.
However, Liverpool’s issues could be exacerbated by potentials exits for Elliott and Morton, both of whom have suitors this summer and could leave in search of more game time. If both departed, that would mean the Reds have just five homegrown players—three fewer than they need.
Who Can Liverpool Sign to Ease Their Concerns?
Liverpool will need to make room for their summer signings by selling non-homegrown players currently in their ranks. Darwin Núñez, Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas are among those who could not only raise useful funds but free up space.
When it comes to signings, Liverpool will have to be picky. Marc Guéhi, who is a homegrown player, appears the prime candidate to replace the departing Quansah, but the Reds will have to spend big on the England international. The Crystal Palace defender has just one year left on his current contract.
Liverpool would need to strengthen in the No.9 department should Núñez depart but finding a homegrown solution to that conundrum will prove a sizeable challenge.