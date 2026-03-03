Joan Laporta Learns Chances of Winning Barcelona Presidential Election

Joan Laporta’s quest to become Barcelona’s president for a third term was given a boost by the results of the election’s preliminary round.

All aspiring candidates must deliver at least 2,337 signatures from club members to be considered for the elections which will be held on March 15. Those in the running will often use this as an opportunity to show their early dominance by far exceeding the minimum alottment. Laporta duly delivered 8,169 signatures, comfortably the most of any candidate. Víctor Font was second with 5,144 while Marc Ciria delivered 2,844.

Xavier Vilajoana, Daniel Juan and William Maddock, who admirably snagged just nine signatures, failed to meet the threshold, ensuring that Barcelona’s upcoming election will boil down to a three-horse race.

Joan Laporta’s Dominance Dwindles

Victor Font is among Laporta’s greatest rivals. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

2026 Candidate Signatures Submitted % Total Signatures Submitted Joan Laporta 8,169 45.8% Víctor Font 5,144 28.8% Marc Ciria 2,844 15.9% Xavi Vilajoana 1,593 8.9% Daniel Juan 84 0.5% William Maddock 9 0.1%

Data via ESPN.

While Laporta boasts more signatures than any of his fellow candidates, his tally represents a dip compared to the election which he won in 2021. The freshly former president, who was forced to stand down in February to be eligible for March’s elections, offered up the support of 10,272 club members five years ago, considerably more than the 8,169 he was able to point to this month.

Font, by contrast, has increased his popularity over the last half-decade, cranking up his allocation from 4,713 to 5,144.

Laporta did his best to downplay the decrease. “It’s not a loss of confidence,” he insisted. “It’s never easy to get signatures. And we value them more than in 2021 when there was greater mobilization due to the club’s difficult situation. That’s not the case now, where sometimes we think we’ve already got it made.”

How Does This Bode for Joan Laporta?

Joan Laporta is seeking re-election. | Javier Borrego/AFP7/Getty Images

2021 Candidate % Signatures Presented % Final Election Vote Joan Laporta 50.5% 54.3% Víctor Font 23.2% 30% Toni Freixa 13.9% 8.6% Emili Rosaud 12.4% 0%

Stats per Barcelona.

Past precedent suggests that Laporta should be confident in his position. The final outcome of the 2021 elections closely resembled the number of signatures presented at the preliminary phase—which makes sense. Why give your support to a candidate that you aren’t going to vote for come the big day?

Alongside the supporters, Laporta also appears to have the backing of Barcelona’s players.

Barcelona Dressing Room Choose Their President—Report

Joan Laporta (right) has the full support of Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Laporta took the difficult decision to pull the trigger on club icon Xavi Hernández after a disastrous 2023–24 campaign and place his faith in Hansi Flick, a manager without any direct connection to Barcelona. That decision was rewarded with a domestic treble last term and the reciprocated support of the German tactician.

Flick and the majority of his players are thought to support Laporta’s campaign, according to Mundo Deportivo. Sporting director Deco is also thought to be in favor of the familiar figure—which is no surprise considering Fort has openly admitted that he will replace the former Portugal international should he get voted in.

Importantly, Barcelona Femení star Aitana Bonmatí is also thought to be very much behind Laporta’s charge. The president rarely misses a photo opportunity with the club’s all-conquering women’s team but the finances behind the women’s team have come under scrutiny.

The serial Spanish champions and European finalists saw 17 players leave the club last summer, with Laia Aleixandri the only permanent recruit. Fortunately for Barça, those that stayed still rank among the best in the world, which is why they remain well-placed domestically and on the continent. Yet, their budget was still reduced in 2025 despite posting the highest revenues of any European women’s club that year.

