‘Gave it All’—Jordi Alba Announces Retirement in Emotional Farewell
Inter Miami left back and Barcelona legend Jordi Alba announced he will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season, sending shockwaves throughout the soccer world.
The 36-year old inked a new contract back in May that would’ve seen him stay at Miami through the 2027 season. Fast-forward five months and Alba has decided to hang up his boots, as he revealed in an emotional social media post.
“The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life,” Alba said. “I’ve decided to bring my professional career to an end at the conclusion of the season.”
“I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness. Because I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion possible and now is the right time to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling.”
Alba has played in 44 games across all competitions for Inter Miami in 2025, scoring seven goals and assisting 11 while continuing to be one of the best fullbacks in MLS. Alba follows in the footsteps of long-time teammate Sergio Busquets, who also announced his retirement recently.
Jordi Alba Puts an End to Legendary Career
The electrifying left back made his debut with Valencia in 2009. Three years later, he was one of the best left backs in the country and helped Spain conquer its second consecutive European championship in the summer of 2012.
His boyhood club then came knocking later that summer. Alba, originally a La Masia product, made his way back to Barcelona, where he established himself as one of the best left backs in the world during his decade-long stint with the club.
He then followed his close friend Lionel Messi to Florida joining Inter Miami in 2023. Despite his age, he immediately became one of the best players in the league and played a key role in the Herons winning Leagues Cup and their record-breaking 2024 MLS season.
Now, after 22 major trophies, Alba will close the book on his career, leaving behind a trophy-filled legacy.
“Today, I close this chapter knowing I’ve given it my all. Soccer has been, is and always will be an essential part of my life. Thank you, soccer. Thank you for everything.”