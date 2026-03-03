Jordi Alba’s Swift Return to the Soccer Field Confirmed

Jordi Alba’s return to the field has already been confirmed, mere months after the Barcelona and Spain legend retired following Inter Miami’s landmark MLS Cup triumph.

Alba has signed up to participate in Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026, scheduled for May 31 at the London Stadium, usually home to the Premier League’s West Ham United.

The high-profile U.K. charity match returns for the ninth straight year since becoming an annual event in 2018—it was first held biennially from 2006, when the late Diego Maradona was involved, so this edition marks the 20th anniversary.

Alba will line up among the World XI team in 2026, made up of celebrities and retired professionals. Edwin van der Sar, Leonardo Bonucci, Jen Beattie and Ali Krieger are the only former pros—or ‘Legends’—announced for the international roster so far.

More names will be revealed in due course, with the match itself almost three months away, but Nemanja Vidić, Rivaldo, David Trezeguet, Carlos Tevez and Kaylyn Kyle all played in 2025.

Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney is back again for the home team, joined by former colleagues Joe Hart, Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott, as well as ex-Lionesses Jill Scott, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton. Loki actor Tom Hiddleston is named on the celebrity portion of the England roster.

Could Barcelona Still Use Alba?

Alba finished his Barcelona career in 2023 after 459 appearances in 11 years, winning 17 trophies along the way. The left back reunited with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami, going all the way last year to become a Major League Soccer champion.

It was a ‘Last Dance’ of sorts for Alba and Busquets, both announcing their intention to retire at the 2025 season’s conclusion … whenever it finished.

Alba will turn 37 this month, but Barcelona’s lack of defensive depth for the final stretch of the campaign is a concern in Catalonia. Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde, both limped out of Tuesday night’s Copa del Rey semifinal elimination against Atlético Madrid.

Jules Koundé is injured. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Versatle João Cancelo has impressed since rejoining on loan from Al Hilal, but left back Gerard Martín is already filling in as a left-sided center back without Andreas Christensen. Ronald Araújo was the only player capable of playing right back on the bench and cover on both sides is increasingly sparse.

It didn’t help that Eric García was suspended for the Atlético match—at least he will return.

Koundé and Balde both need to be assessed, but with Barcelona still fighting in La Liga and the Champions League, the fullback positions suddenly appear extremely vulnerable.

