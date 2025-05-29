Real Madrid 2024–25 Season: Kylian Mbappe Stars in an Otherwise Unacceptable Campaign
Despite Kylian Mbappé’s historic debut campaign, Real Madrid ended their 2024–25 season without a major trophy.
Real Madrid came into the season as the defending Spanish and European champions. With Mbappé making the move to the Spanish capital over the summer, Los Blancos seemed poised to continue their dominance in La Liga and the Champions League.
Except a defensive injury crisis, underwhelming performances from some of the team’s biggest superstars and four Clásico defeats turned the campaign into a nightmare. Real Madrid will not want to remember much from their final season under Carlo Ancelotti in which they finished as the runners-up La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s comprehensive review of Real Madrid’s 2024–25 season.
Real Madrid 2024–25 Player of the Season
Kylian Mbappé
It goes without saying that Mbappé was Real Madrid’s best player this season. Despite getting off to a slow start in a white shirt, the Frenchman ended his debut campaign with 43 goals across all competitions.
Whenever Real Madrid needed a big goal, it was Mbappé who delivered. In La Liga alone, the 26-year-old’s goals individually secured 26 points for Los Blancos. He also found the back of the net in the UEFA Super Cup final, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, the Spanish Super Cup final and the Copa del Rey final.
Mbappé took home the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot for his spectacular first season with the Spanish giants.
Honorable mentions: Fede Valverde, Antonio Rüdiger
Real Madrid 2024–25 Goal of the Season
Fede Valverde vs. Athletic Bilbao
Mbappé led the way up top for Real Madrid, but Valverde produced the goal of the season against Athletic Bilbao. In the dying moments of a must-win La Liga match for Los Blancos, the Uruguayan bagged the winner in tremendous fashion.
A poor clearance from Athletic Bilbao sent the ball straight to Valverde, who tried to control it with a heavy touch. Instead of waiting for the bouncing ball to settle on the ground, the midfielder fired a half-volley into the top left corner of the net.
The audacious effort is nothing new for Valverde, but the gravity of the moment makes the goal all the more impressive. If Real Madrid went on to only secure a goalless draw against Ernesto Valverde’s men, they would have been out of the La Liga title race.
In fact, the only reason Real Madrid had a glimmer of hope at defending their Spanish crown was because of Valverde’s masterful goal on Easter Sunday.
Honorable mentions: Mbappé vs. Celta Vigo, Luka Modrić vs. Girona, Mbappé vs. Barcelona, Rodrygo vs. Atlético Madrid and Mbappé vs. Manchester City.
Real Madrid 2024–25 Performance of the Season
Real Madrid 3–1 Manchester City
Real Madrid played their best game of the season in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs against Manchester City. Already up 3–2 on aggregate, Los Blancos welcomed Pep Guardiola’s men to the Santiago Bernabéu and put on a masterclass.
Mbappé got the hosts on the scoresheet just four minutes into the match when he chipped home an impeccable ball over the top from Raúl Asencio. The Frenchman then sent Joško Gvardiol to ground just moments before he bagged his second of the night. He went on to complete his hat trick in the 61st minute to secure the victory for Real Madrid.
Beyond Mbappé’s brilliant performance, Real Madrid players shined all over the pitch. Valverde, who was forced to play at right back, locked down Omar Marmoush and even bagged an assist on the night. In just his second ever Champions League knockout stage start, Asencio created Mbappé's opening goal and held Manchester City to just one goal.
Aurélien Tchouaméni, meanwhile, controlled the game from the midfield and Rodrygo delivered one of his best performances of the season. Ancelotti’s men looked poised to put together another stellar Champions League campaign, but they failed to recreate another great team performance afterward.
Honorable mentions: Atlético Madrid (H), Girona (H), Manchester City (A), Celta Vigo (H) and Dortmund (H).
Real Madrid 2024–25 Signing of the Season
Kylian Mbappé
It is no surprise that Mbappé goes down as Real Madrid’s signing of the season. The France captain joined the club ahead of the 2024–25 campaign and delivered in every way possible. His 48 goal contributions in his debut season went on to break record after record at the biggest club in the world.
As the season came to close, Mbappé was all-but making history in each game he played. Not only did he set Real Madrid’s debut season goalscoring record, but he also became only the second player in club history to score in six different competitions in a single campaign. The 26-year-old scored the most league goals in a debut season as well, smashing Alfredo Di Stéfano’s record that stood for 71 years.
Mbappé would have liked to help Real Madrid claim a major trophy this season, but the Frenchman did all he could, especially against Barcelona. In his four Clásico appearances, the blockbuster signing scored five of Los Blancos’ seven goals against their bitter rivals.
Honorable mention: Endrick
Real Madrid 2024–25 Most Improved Player
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Perhaps the biggest indicator that Tchouaméni is Real Madrid’s most improved player is the Frenchman went from getting whistled off the pitch to becoming an irreplaceable part of Ancelotti’s squad. The 25-year-old made 52 appearances for Los Blancos this season, the most in his Real Madrid career, and logged over 4,000 minutes.
Most of Tchouaméni’s criticism came from his inability to stay fit and his underwhelming performances in defense. It took some time for the natural midfielder to grow into his emergency center back role, but he did so just in time to save Real Madrid amid their injury crisis. Although he stumbled against Barcelona’s dominant attack, Tchouaméni delivered time and time again in La Liga.
When he was allowed to return to the midfield, the France international proved his worth to Real Madrid with his defensive efforts and impeccable work-rate. Tchouaméni even scored two of the team’s biggest goals in their Copa del Rey campaign, which ultimately ended in a heartbreaking loss to Barcelona in the final.
Honorable mentions: Raúl Asencio, Fran García
Real Madrid 2024–25 Disappointment of the Season
Rodrygo
Plenty of Real Madrid players underwhelmed in Ancelotti’s final campaign, but none worse than Rodrygo. The Brazilian, who has a history of producing moments of magic in a white shirt, failed to contribute much of anything in the second half of the season.
In fact, Rodrygo found the back of the net just once in his final 22 appearances across all competitions. When Real Madrid needed production up top against Arsenal in the Champions League or Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, the winger was nowhere to be found.
The poor campaign put Rodrygo’s future at the club in jeopardy, especially with the introduction of Xabi Alonso. The 24-year-old remains at the center of transfer speculation, but no official moves have been made on either side just yet.
Honorable mentions: Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid 2024–25 Most Appearances
- Fede Valverde: 59 (36 La Liga, 14 Champions League, 5 Copa del Rey, 2 Spanish Super Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
- Luka Modrić: 57 (35 La Liga, 14 Champions League, 5 Copa del Rey, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
- Kylian Mbappé: 56 (34 La Liga, 14 Champions League, 4 Copa del Rey, 2 Spanish Super Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
- Aurélien Tchouaméni: 52 (32 La Liga, 11 Champions League, 5 Copa del Rey, 2 Spanish Super Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
- Jude Bellingham: 52 (31 La Liga, 13 Champions League, 4 Copa del Rey, 2 Spanish Super Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
Real Madrid 2024–25 Top Scorers
- Kylian Mbappé: 43 (31 La Liga, 7 Champions League, 2 Copa del Rey, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
- Vinícius Júnior: 21 (11 La Liga, 8 Champions League, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
- Jude Bellingham: 14 (9 La Liga, 3 Champions League, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 Spanish Super Cup)
- Rodrygo: 14 (6 La Liga, 5 Champions League, 2 Spanish Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
- Fede Valverde: 9 (6 La Liga, 2 Copa del Rey, 1 UEFA Super Cup)
Real Madrid 2024–25 Top Assisters
- Vinícius Júnior: 18 (10 La Liga, 3 Champions League, 2 Copa del Rey, 2 Spanish Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup)
- Jude Bellingham: 14 (9 La Liga, 3 Champions League, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 UEFA Super Cup)
- Rodrygo: 10 (6 La Liga, 2 Champions League, 2 Copa del Rey)
- Arda Güler: 9 (5 La Liga, 4 Copa del Rey)
- Luka Modrić: 9 (6 La Liga, 3 Champions League)
Real Madrid 2024–25 Record in All Competitions
- La Liga: P38, W26, D6, L6, GF 78, GA 33, GD 40, Pts 84, runners-up
- Champions League: P14, W8, L6, GF 29, GA 22, quarterfinals
- Copa del Rey: P6, W4, D1, L1, GF 18, GA 11, runners-up
- Spanish Super Cup: P2, W1, L1, GF 5, GA 5, runners-up
- FIFA Intercontinental Cup: P1, W1, GF 3, GA 0, winners
- UEFA Super Cup: P1, W1, GF 3, GA 0, winners