Jurgen Klopp Offers Surprising Advice to Liverpool Over Mohamed Salah Replacement

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has urged the Reds not to try and find a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah, who he described as “irreplaceable.”

Salah will leave Liverpool this summer having firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in both the history of the club and the wider Premier League. His impending departure on a free transfer means the Reds will not raise any money through the loss of their third-highest goalscorer of all time.

Given the difficulties when it comes to signing a replacement for Salah, Klopp had some surprising advice for his former employers: don’t.

“This specific kind of player is irreplaceable,” Klopp said during an appearance for the LFC Foundation. “I’m not sure there is even another one existing out there.

“There are other people playing on that wing with different strengths and qualities but it is the numbers Mo produces ... they are unmatched from that position. The numbers for a winger are ridiculous. For a striker they are pretty much unmatched. So, if it is impossible, why should you try?

“I’m not in the role to advise ­anyone, but just bring players in and play the kind of football which can be successful.

“We lost Sadio Mané. What a player he was. Bobby Firmino, oh my God. On the day Gini [Georginio Wijnaldum] went, probably none of you thought: ‘That’s a big miss,’ until he was not there any more and then you thought: ‘Oh! He was the combination of technique, power and tactical discipline.’

“Then Hendo [Jordan Henderson] left, Milly [James Milner] went, but other players came in. That’s how it is. Don’t try to chase the shadows. Find a new way and play.”

Liverpool’s Alternative Salah Replacements

Klopp believes a change in direction is needed. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Klopp’s opinion obviously carries real weight around Anfield and may actually be a wise suggestion, given Liverpool’s tactical struggles this season.

Rather than search for a new superstar right-sided forward, Liverpool could opt to stick with their current pieces in that position. Florian Wirtz has impressed out wide this season and a permanent shift to that spot on the pitch would allow a long-term partnership with attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, the star of the season so far, to flourish.

Perhaps Liverpool would be wise to try and bolster in other positions. Over on the left wing, there are major concerns about the quality in Slot’s squad, while central midfield has proven to be particularly problematic this season as well.

If Liverpool can recruit wisely this summer and build a stronger overall unit, fans will not care about individual superstars. Supporters would love another winger capable of scoring 30 goals per season, but they would sacrifice that luxury if it meant they were competing for Premier League and Champions League glory again—particularly with star striker Alexander Isak set to return from injury soon.

Liverpool would also be wise to ease the pressure on any attacking recruits, who will always be viewed as replacements for Salah regardless of whether they actually are. That level of expectation is almost certain to prove impossible to match.

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