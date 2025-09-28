Real Madrid Injury Crisis Worsens As Dani Carvajal Set for Spell on Sidelines
Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso must navigate the immediate future without their two star right backs after Dani Carvajal picked up a leg injury against Atlético Madrid.
Los Blancos suffered their first loss of the season in Saturday’s Madrid derby, but matters were made worse by Carvajal’s injury report.
“Following tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid’s medical department, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg. His progress will be monitored,” Real Madrid revealed on Sunday.
Carvajal is likely to be sidelined for around four to five weeks, The Athletic reported. As such, the 33-year-old Spaniard is expected to miss a Champions League clash against Juventus and the anticipated El Clásico on Oct. 26.
The La Liga leaders were already dealing with the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold coming into the game. The summer signing picked up a hamstring injury in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener against Marseille and has been sidelined since. At the time of injury, Alexander-Arnold was predicted to miss around six to eight weeks.
Alonso will likely call upon Raul Asencio or Fede Valverde to fill in at right back for a defense that is already missing Antonio Rüdiger. Valverde has seen a majority of his minutes in midfield this season after featuring in defense under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Even though the Uruguayan all-rounder is thought to be keen on staying in midfield, he will of course fill in wherever if necessary. Regardless, Alonso finds himself in a similar situation to Ancelotti last season having to plug defensive holes with players out of position.
Éder Militão also picked up an injury in the derby but should not be out for too long.
Real Madrid face Kairat Almaty and Villarreal in the Champions League and La Liga on Sept. 30 and Oct. 4 respectively before a break for October international action.