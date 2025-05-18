Kevin De Bruyne Provides Major Transfer Update After FA Cup Heartbreak
Kevin De Bruyne has refused to rule out joining another Premier League club once he departs Manchester City following the expiry of his contract this summer.
De Bruyne, a City icon, announced in April that he’ll be leaving the Etihad after a decade of service. The powerful midfielder inspired the Cityzens to six Premier League titles, but he was unable to add a third FA Cup to his trophy cabinet on Saturday as Crystal Palace upset Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley.
De Bruyne captained City in the final and has played a prominent role for the dethroned champions during the run-in. He’s started six Premier League games on the bounce but is poised to end the season with a reduced goal contributions haul. The 33-year-old has just 11 in 26 league outings.
The Belgian midfielder is veering towards the twilight of his career having established himself as an all-time Premier League great, and his body of work on English shores may not conclude this summer. De Bruyne, speaking after Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat, has opened the door for a potential Premier League move this summer.
“I want to play good football,” he told Sky Sports. “I know you’re trying to guess where I’m going to go but you guys will know when I know.
“It depends who comes. I have a family, young kids. I have to take a decision that suits everybody not just me. If I was 20 years old it would be an easy decision but now it’s a bit more complex.”
De Bruyne admitted that he has been in contact with other clubs over a potential switch, and when asked if any English clubs were a potential destination, “Maybe,” was his response.
Liverpool have only been tenuously linked, with more concrete reports suggesting that an array of MLS clubs are keen on acquiring the ageing star. However, before a decision over his future is made, De Bruyne will aim to ensure City end 2024–25 in the Premier League’s top five, thus securing them a berth in next season’s Champions League.
City’s final two league outings are expected to be De Bruyne’s last in sky blue, with the man himself already saying that there’s a “big chance” he doesn’t play in the Club World Cup next month.
“I think in a way I have to take care of myself because if I get injured in the Club World Cup, what am I going to do?” De Bruyne explained to The Athletic. “Nobody’s going to take care of me at that point. So there’s a big chance probably that I won’t play it, but I don’t know, maybe yes.”