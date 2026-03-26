Kylian Mbappe Sets Record Straight on Real Madrid Injury Blunder As Controversy Grows

Kylian Mbappé has disputed claims that Real Madrid misdiagnosed his knee injury because club doctors were initially treating the wrong knee.

Numerous reports emerged earlier this week accusing Madrid’s medical staff of a blunder of comical proportions but, despite the wave of evidence, Mbappé went public to claim the rumors are simply “not true.”

“Perhaps I bear some indirect responsibility for the situation, because when you don’t communicate about what you have and what is going on, it leaves the door open to interpretation, and everyone is rushing to fill in the blanks,” Mbappé told the media.

“Now, with Real Madrid, we’ve always had a communication that was quite clear, whether it was when I started my rehabilitation in Madrid, or when I was in Paris, where I was accompanied by the doctor, a physiotherapist and the club’s physical trainer, where we worked from Paris, so there is no problem with that.

“We’re in an important moment in the season. The team has been playing well without me. When I got injured, I wasn’t available and people thought I was the only solution, but it wasn’t like that. The important thing is the team.”

Many outlets that initially reported on the mistake have stood by their information despite Mbappé’s public statement.

Mbappé Among Real Madrid Stars ‘Losing Faith’ in Real Madrid Medical Staff

Real Madrid’s medical staff are under fire. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

According to L’Équipe, it took nearly three months for a formal diagnosis to be made on Mbappé’s troublesome injury, and that only came when the Frenchman took the situation out of Madrid’s hands.

Mbappé is said to have gone behind Madrid’s backs to reach out to French expert Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, who was the first to actually offer a specific diagnosis.

While Mbappé has attempted to defend his club, a previous appearance in front of the media on Monday has been interpreted as a swipe at Madrid staff.

“I experienced a lot of frustration, anger and worry at one point because I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” he reflected. “Many people offered a diagnosis, and until recently, I didn’t have one. I received it on a very specific date that I can’t reveal now

“I didn’t get through this period in the best way. I wasn’t the happiest player in the world.”

Criticism of Madrid’s medical staff is nothing new and, according to the report, is not specific to Mbappé. A number of players are claimed to have lost faith in the team and it is even alleged that Madrid officials actually consult with the doctor of NBA giants the Los Angeles Lakers to verify the opinions of their own staff.

For Mbappé, he is said to have reached out to president Florentino Pérez to refuse further treatment from Madrid staff. Instead, he will work with Christophe Baudot, Paris Saint-Germain’s former medical chief who now leads that department for the Morocco national team.

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