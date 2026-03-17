Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid Return Comes With One Caveat

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed Kylian Mbappé will make his return from a knee injury in Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Manchester City—but footage from the team’s final training session has left fans sweating over what they can truly expect from the Frenchman.

Mbappé has been plagued by a knee problem all season and has sat out the last five games across all competitions in his latest attempt to shake off an issue that has sidelined him three times already this campaign.

“Mbappé is ready to play,” Arbeloa insisted. “I cannot wait to see him back on the pitch, to enjoy watching him play, to score the goals he scores. Of course he’ll be important [against City].”

Fans were happy to see Mbappé back in training on Monday, but footage of the session quickly went viral as concerns about the striker’s true fitness levels began to spiral out of control.

Alarm Bells Ringing After Mbappé Training Footage Emerges

🐢🚨 MBAPPÉ, MUY PENDIENTE DE LA RODILLA.



📸 Una cámara de @elchiringuitotv siguió en todo momento al francés en el entrenamiento.



📺 #ChiringuitoMbappé 📺 pic.twitter.com/AeQFYGpzK2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 17, 2026

Footage captured by El Chiringuito appeared to show Mbappé in visible discomfort, grimacing as he reached down to his knee on a number of occasions during the session.

Crucially, the issue did not end Mbappé’s outing prematurely, but any lingering signs of the issue would represent a major issue for Madrid and Arbeloa at a crucial time of the season.

Madrid do hold a 3–0 advantage over City thanks to the heroics of Federico Valverde during the first leg, meaning Arbeloa does have some breathing room for the return fixture at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

However, the boss will be well aware of the frailties of his own side and the reality of a potential comeback by another of Europe’s elite teams. He will want his strongest squad possible but may not be able to call on Mbappé for a significant part of the game if he is not fully fit. It is worth remembering that optimism before these two sides met in the league phase resulted in Mbappé going unused on the bench.

Arbeloa Declines to Offer Any Hints

Álvaro Arbeloa is keeping his cards close to his chest. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Arbeloa may have confirmed that fans would see Mbappé in action on Tuesday, but the extent of his involvement, or how he would fit into the team’s new tactical shape, remain a mystery.

Since Mbappé was struck down, Arbeloa has experimented with a number of setups to try and cover for the absence of his top scorer. A 4-4-2 formation has brought success recently, with winger Vinicius Junior joined in attack by another attacking midfielder, often Brahim Díaz.

Mbappé would command one of those starting spots upon his return, raising a whole host of tactical questions. Would he be able to operate as a central pairing with Vinicius? Should the Brazilian be shunted back out to the left in a formation which requires more defensive solidarity from its wingers?

Arbeloa was asked whether Mbappé’s return would bring about the end of the 4-4-2, but he refused to give anything away.

“Kylian brings different qualities to the team than other players like Brahim, but he also has a great connection with him,” Arbeloa explained. “He’s a very intelligent player and capable of moving into the spaces created by the opposition. I’m eager to have him on the pitch.”

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