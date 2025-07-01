Kylian Mbappe Returns for Real Madrid: Takeaways From Club World Cup Victory vs. Juventus
Real Madrid secured their third consecutive victory under Xabi Alonso to punch their tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals.
In a rematch of the 2017 Champions League final, Real Madrid and Juventus kicked off at Hard Rock Stadium in the Club World Cup round of 16. Just like their previous matchups, the two European giants gave each other plenty of tests in the first half and looked fairly equal on both ends of the pitch in Miami.
The game’s difference maker came in the 54th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a pinpoint cross Gonzalo García, who headed the ball into the back of the net to put Real Madrid up 1–0. The Spanish giants dominated the match in the aftermath of the goal, but could not find a second thanks to a brilliant performance from Michele Di Gregorio.
Although an insurance goal would have taken the pressure off Real Madrid, García’s header was enough to send the La Liga runners-up through to the quarterfinals. As Juventus prepare to leave the United States, Alonso’s men must now gear up for a bout with Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.
Here’s three takeaways from Real Madrid’s 1–0 victory over Juventus.
Gonzalo García Is a Star in the Making
No player has benefited more from the arrival of Alonso than García. The 21-year-old went from brief cameos in the dying moments of matches to leading Real Madrid’s attack all in the span of a few months.
With Kylian Mbappé suffering from sickness, García got the nod in four consecutive matches in the United States and recorded a goal contribution in each one. The striker continued his breakout tournament with the winner against Juventus, sending Real Madrid through to the Club World Cup quarterfinals.
Beyond García’s scoring, though, the Spaniard’s work-rate off the ball and his positioning inside the penalty area sets him apart from Endrick and even Rodrygo. The Real Madrid Castilla product is a natural No. 9 in every sense, and offers a much-needed additional attacking threat for Los Blancos aside Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.
The emergence of García saves Real Madrid the trouble of turning to the transfer market for a backup striker; they already have a proven, homegrown talent in their squad who has more-than earned the trust of Alonso.
Juventus Expose Weaknesses in Xabi Alonso’s Back Three
For the second consecutive match, Alonso rolled out a back three in the Club World Cup. Last time out, the formation worked to perfection, keeping RB Salzburg off the scoresheet while giving Alexander-Arnold and Fran García complete freedom down either side of the pitch.
Warning bells sounded for Real Madrid against Juventus, though. Time and time again, Igor Tudor's men caught Alexander-Arnold or Fran García pushed too far forward and looked to punish Los Blancos in transition.
The former Liverpool right back especially struggled to keep up with the speed of Andrea Cambiaso and Kenan Yıldız. The two Juventus players took turns burning by Alexander-Arnold and were only stopped in the final third through the combined efforts of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Antonio Rüdiger.
Sure, Real Madrid went on to keep a clean sheet, but the scoreline does not reflect the defensive struggles on full display at Hard Rock Stadium. If Real Madrid wind up having to face Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich, such lapses inside their own half will cost them dearly.
Kylian Mbappé Makes His First Appearance under Xabi Alonso
After missing Real Madrid’s opening three matches of the Club World Cup, Mbappé finally returned from his bout of illness. The Frenchman came off the bench in the 68th minute and helped Los Blancos secure their 1–0 victory.
Although Mbappé did not get on the scoresheet in his 22 minutes on the pitch, he still created two massive chances for Real Madrid that could have led to another goal on the night. He also misplaced just one of his 17 passes.
The second-half appearance is a great sign for Real Madrid moving forward in the competition. Los Blancos will need their strongest lineup if they want to win the Club World Cup, and their best chance at silverware comes with the France international leading their line.
It will be interesting to see how Mbappé truly fits into Alonso’s new system should he be well enough to start in the quarterfinals.
