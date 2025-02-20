Kylian Mbappe's Top Five Champions League Goals for Real Madrid So Far
Kylian Mbappé's first Champions League campaign for Real Madrid has been full of must-see goals throughout the league phase and knockout phase playoffs.
Mbappé might have gotten off to a slow start in his early months at Real Madrid, but his struggling form is nothing more than a distant memory now. The Frenchman has already scored 28 goals across all competitions for Los Blancos and just recently bagged a hat trick against Manchester City in the Champions League. In fact, Mbappé scored four of Real Madrid's six goals against the defending English champions across the two legs of their knockout phase playoffs tie.
As Real Madrid await the Champions League round of 16, let's take a look at Mbappé's best Champions League goals for Real Madrid so far this season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Kylian Mbappe's Top Five Champions League Goals for Real Madrid So Far
5. Mbappe Completes His First Champions League Hat Trick for Los Blancos
Mbappé's third goal against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu might not be as jaw-dropping as his first two, but he still completed his hat trick in style. The number nine dribbled past City's depleted defense, cut inside onto his left, weaker foot and fired a low strike past Ederson.
The goal capped off a perfect night at the Santiago Bernabéu for both Mbappé and Real Madrid. Not only did Mbappé bag his first Champions League hat trick for Los Blancos, but he also became the first player in Champions League history to score a hat trick at both the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou.
4. Mbappe Scores in his Champions League Debut for Real Madrid
It seemed only fitting that Mbappé scored the first goal of Real Madrid's 2024–25 Champions League campaign. In his UCL debut for Los Blancos, the striker linked up with Rodrygo to carve Stuttgart's defense.
Mbappé's pace was no match for the Stuttgart defenders and the Frenchman was through on goal within seconds. Rodrygo drew the keeper's attention, leaving Mbappé to finish an off-balance shot into the gaping goal.
Check out the goal here.
3. Mbappe Opens the Scoring vs. Atalanta
Mbappé's second Champions League goal in a white shirt was as clean a finish as you will see. The 26-year-old received the ball at the edge of the box, took a settling touch with his left foot, dribbled past his defender and then found the back of the net to get Real Madrid on the scoresheet.
What makes the goal even better was that it silenced the loud noise surrounding Mbappé's slow start at Real Madrid. After scoring in his UCL debut, the striker had failed to find the back of the net in Los Blancos' next four Champions League matches, three of which were defeats. Mbappé's goal against Atalanta kickstarted his return to form.
Watch the goal here.
2. Mbappe Chips Ederson at the Santiago Bernabeu
Mbappé opened the scoring inside of four minutes for Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie. The 26-year-old used his pace to blow by Rúben Dias and chip home an impeccable ball over the top from Raúl Asencio.
The France captain held his run (something he struggled to do earlier in the season) and then tracked the ball in the sky before sending a perfectly-weighted finish into the back of the net. The goal gave Los Blancos full control of the game and went on to be the winner on aggregate to send Real Madrid to the round of 16.
1. Mbappe Embarrasses Josko Gvardiol
The second goal Mbappé scored at home against City is his best one yet for Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Frenchman finished off a great team goal by sending Joško Gvardiol to ground before burying his second of the night.
As Mbappé ran to celebrate, he motioned back to the City defender and seemingly laughed at how Gvardiol could do nothing but fall when guarding the number nine inside the box.