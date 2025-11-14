Kylian Mbappe Gives Verdict on Real Madrid Squad’s Relationship With Xabi Alonso
Kylian Mbappé acknowledged Real Madrid played “very badly” in the build-up to the international break as he brushed off a question about the squad’s relationship with manager Xabi Alonso.
Late October brought a 2–1 victory over Barcelona which Madrid barely had the chance to celebrate. Winger Vinicius Junior’s public display of frustration towards being substituted by Alonso quickly soured the festivities as the new manager was forced to face questions about his relationship with the Brazil international.
Vinicius did not mention Alonso in his public response and speculation soon grew following reports that the winger was not the only player growing tired of Alonso’s methods. With all that going on, a 1–0 defeat to Liverpool and 0–0 draw with Rayo Vallecano did little to raise enthusiasm before the international break.
Mbappé was on top form for France as a match-winning performance saw off Ukraine and booked a spot at next summer’s World Cup for Les Bleus, after which COPE quizzed the striker on the reports of tension behind the scenes at Madrid.
“What do you want me to say? I have nothing to say,” he stressed.
“When you don’t win games at Real Madrid, people talk a lot, and we haven’t won the last two. We’ve played very badly, but we’ll come back after the break ready to beat Elche.”
Mbappé: Madrid Squad United in Search of Trophies
While Mbappé did not shy away from the team’s recent struggles, he assured supporters that everybody in the Madrid dressing room shared the common goal of lifting as much silverware as possible.
“In the end, we’re top of La Liga and among the top eight in the Champions League,” Mbappé reflected. “It’s not perfect, but we all know that when things aren’t working on the pitch, people talk and talk. But we’re united to win every title this year.”
Mbappé’s role in Madrid’s immediate plans is up in the air after he was released from France duty for further tests on the ankle injury he has endured since October’s international break.
Local reports believe Mbappé is simply being afforded some extra rest and rehabilitation in place of an inconsequential fixture for France. Les Bleus have qualified for the World Cup already and have nothing to play for against Azerbaijan on Sunday.
Assuming Mbappé has not aggravated his injury, he should be cleared to feature for Madrid against Elche after the international break.