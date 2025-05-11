La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Three Games After Matchweek 35
After a thrilling La Liga title race between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid this season, the Catalans are poised to claim the Spanish crown.
With only three games remaining in the 2024–25 season, the battle for the La Liga title is coming to a close. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid all began the season hoping to become the next champions of Spain, but Hansi Flick's men have outclassed their biggest opponents.
Barcelona have dropped points in just two league matches in 2025 to overtake both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the standings. In fact, a 4–3 victory over Los Blancos in the final El Clásico of the season all-but clinched the La Liga title for the Catalans.
Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, secured a dominant 4–0 win over Real Sociedad, but Diego Simeone's men remain out of reach of the Spanish crown.
La Liga Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Barcelona
82
35
2.
Real Madrid
75
35
3.
Atlético Madrid
70
35
Here's how the remaining three league games of the La Liga title contenders look like.
Barcelona's Next Three La Liga Fixtures
Without the Champions League to distract Barcelona moving forward, the Catalans are in cruise control on their way to the La Liga title. It is hard to imagine Hansi Flick's men dropping points against Espanyol or Villarreal.
Athletic Bilbao could give Barcelona a fight on the final matchday of the season, but the Catalans will still win La Liga even without a victory against Ernesto Valverde's men. In fact, the match could be nothing more than a formality should Real Madrid stumble in one of their upcoming matches.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Thurs, May 15: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Espanyol
Sun, May 18: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Villarreal
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid's Next Three La Liga Fixtures
Real Madrid have a favorable schedule to end the season, but it will likely not matter in the grand scheme of the La Liga title race. After their El Clásico defeat, they need a miracle to claim the Spanish crown.
Just three days after their loss to Barcelona, Real Madrid take on a Mallorca side that they previously beat 3–0 in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals. Then, Carlo Ancelotti's men are headed to Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium where they will face Sevilla, a team whose last victory came on Mar. 9.
Los Blancos will finish off their disappointing season against Real Sociedad. Real Madrid should have little trouble securing all three points on the day, but the victory will likely be nothing more than a consolation prize.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Wed, May 14: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
Sun, May 18: 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT
Sevilla
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Sociedad
Atletico Madrid's Next Three La Liga Fixtures
Like Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid are set to finish the season without a major trophy. Both clubs are competing in the FIFA Club World Cup, though, and will want to carry some momentum into the tournament with a $1 billion prize pool on the line.
First, Simeone's men must take a trip to Pamplona, where they will face Osasuna. In their last 18 meetings, there have been zero draws between the two clubs.
The bigger test for Atlético Madrid comes on May 18 against Real Betis. Ernesto Valverde's men have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 La Liga matches and took four points against Real Madrid and Barcelona. Girona, on the other hand, should not pose much of a threat to Los Colchoneros on the final matchday of the season.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Thurs, May 15: 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT
Osasuna
Sun, May 18: 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT
Real Betis
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Girona