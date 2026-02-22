SI

LAFC, Inter Miami Smash Records in MLS Opener As Son, Messi Face Off

The famous Los Angeles Coliseum was the setting as new ground was broken.
Ben Steiner|
Inter Miami and Lionel Messi (left) struggled against Son Heung-min (right) and LAFC.
Inter Miami and Lionel Messi (left) struggled against Son Heung-min (right) and LAFC. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Hollywood knows its stars, and that was clear on Saturday night as a historic crowd of 75,673 fans flocked to catch Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga, Rodrigo De Paul and many other stars in LAFC’s 3–0 season-opening win over Inter Miami.

Instead of hosting the marquee match at BMO Stadium, LAFC’s usual home, the club moved the game to the famous Los Angeles Coliseum, which served as the primary venue for the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games and will host the LA 2028 Olympics as well.

The massive turnout to kick off the 31st MLS season marked the largest-ever attendance for an MLS opening weekend match and the second-highest standalone attendance in league history, trailing only the 82,110 fans who packed into the Rose Bowl for the LA Galaxy’s 2–1 El Tráfico win over LAFC on July 4, 2023.

With the big stage, the superstars and the season-opener allure, the massive crowds made sure to make history. They undoubtedly helped power LAFC to a dominant victory, given the sea of Black and Gold in the stands, with few pink spots for Miami supporters.

Outside of reaching the historic mark for MLS attendance history, the game also measured as the highest-attended in global soccer on Saturday, taking advantage of a larger stadium capacity than most top European and South American clubs were using.

LAFC Put on Show for Home Supporters

LAFC
LAFC fans created a sea of black and gold on Saturday night. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

While the crowd turned out to see the best of MLS’s superstars, the game fell comfortably for LAFC, with Son picking up an assist, Bouanga netting a goal, and youngsters Nathan Ordaz and David Martínez adding to the dominant victory for the home side.

“The atmosphere in the stadium was nice for the team,” Bouanga told reporters postgame. “We know the fans are coming to support us. It’s good for my teammates and for me as we push in the season.”

With the season-opening win secured, LAFC now looks to Tuesday to close out their first round Concacaf Champions Cup tie against Honduran side Real España after a 6–1 win in the first leg, before returning to MLS play against the Houston Dynamo on Feb. 28. Miami, meanwhile, hopes to bounce back against Florida rivals Orlando City on March 1.

Top 10 Regular Season Attendances in MLS History

Match

Total Attendance

Year

LA Galaxy 2–1 LAFC

82,110

2023

LAFC 3–0 Inter Miami

75,673

2026

Charlotte FC 0–1 LA Galaxy

74,479

2022

Sporting Kansas City 2–3 Inter Miami

72,610

2024

Atlanta United 3–0 LA Galaxy

72,548

2019

Atlanta United 1–1 Seattle Sounders

72,243

2018

Atlanta United 3–1 D.C. United

72,035

2018

Atlanta United 2–0 Real Salt Lake

72,017

2018

Atlanta United 4–0 Orlando City

71,932

2018

Atlanta United 2–2 Toronto FC

71,874

2017

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

