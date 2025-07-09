LAFC Announce ‘Soccer Legend’ Joins Ownership Group
Los Angeles FC announced news that former player and soccer legend Giorgio Chiellini has joined the club’s ownership group.
After 18 years with Juventus, where he won nine Serie A titles and was a two-time Champions League finalist, Chiellini saw for himself the ambition that exists at LAFC.
The Euro 2020 winner moved to California in the summer of 2022, immediately helping LAFC win the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup—a rare double only achieved eight times in the league’s history.
Chiellini retired after returning to the MLS Cup final in 2023, but stayed in LA to serve the club as a Player Development Coach during the 2024 season. It was then that the 40-year-old expressed his interest in owning a piece of the club he had come to love.
“Joining the LAFC ownership group is a great honor for me,” Chiellini said in a club statement.
“When I arrived here three years ago as a player, I immediately felt that there was something special about this club. It is an ambitious organization, built by extraordinary people and supported by a community that truly makes you feel at home.
“That is why, last year, I expressed my desire to become an owner, and now I’m proud to continue this journey and give my support to a project I deeply believe in.”
Bennett Rosenthal, LAFC Lead Managing Owner, shared delight on behalf of the club.
“We are thankful to have the opportunity for Giorgio to continue his legacy with LAFC as a member of our ownership group,” he said.
“Giorgio has always brought tremendous leadership, professionalism and character everywhere he goes, and his values perfectly align with the long-term vision we have for LAFC. We are grateful to have Giorgio as our friend and now partner.”