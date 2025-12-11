Lamine Yamal Breaks Champions League Record Set by Kylian Mbappe
Lamine Yamal continued his meteoric rise as one of the greatest young players in Champions League history on Tuesday, this time setting the record for most goal contributions by a player aged 18 or younger.
Yamal assisted Jules Koundé’s match-winner in Barcelona’s 2–1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. In his first Champions League game at Camp Nou, Yamal bagged his 14th goal involvement in Europe’s premier club competition, overtaking Kylian Mbappé for the most of any player before turning 19.
Since making his Champions League debut on Sept. 2023 at just 16 years and 68 days old—the third youngest debutant in competition history—Yamal has bagged seven goals and seven assists in 28 appearances.
His development over the past three seasons has been nothing short of sensational and this latest milestone is further testament of his current career trajectory, continuing to break records previously set by some of the world’ best.
Most Champions League Goal Contributions at 18 or Younger
Rank
Player
Goal Contributions
1
Lamine Yamal
14
2
Kylian Mbappé
13
3
Raúl
7
4
Jude Bellingham
6
5
Rodrygo
6
6
Theo Walcott
5
7
Bojan Krkić
5
8
Geovany Quenda
5
9.
Warren Zaïre-Emery
5
Hansi Flick Jokes He’ll Bench Lamine Yamal
On the night Yamal set the new record, he wasn’t necessarily in a celebratory mood. In fact, he looked unsatisfied and frustrated when he was substituted in the 89th minute of the match.
Following the game, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was asked to give his thoughts on Yamal’s reaction, to which the German responded in a joking manner.
“Next time he’ll sit on the bench, it’s not a problem for me” Flick said sarcastically. “No, it’s Lamine [Yamal], it’s like it is. He got a yellow card, also five minutes to go and we had to make a change, that’ß why.
“I understand totally [his frustration] because everyone wants to stay on the pitch, he thinks also he can play 90 minutes or 100 minutes, he’s young. It’s ok, I think also it’s a good attitude. For me, I have no problem with that. I totally accept it, not a problem.”
Yamal’s yellow card means he’ll mis Barcelona’s next Champions League match against Slavia Prague. However, he’ll be back for his side’s final game of the league phase and, since he’s not turning 19 until next summer, Yamal has until the end of the season to continue padding his newly set record.
Full Breakdown of Lamine Yamal’s Champions League Goal Contributions
Season
Appearances
Goals
Assists
2023–24
10
0
2
2024–25
13
5
3
2025–26
5
2
2