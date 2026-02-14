Leagues Cup to Introduce Massive Change for 2026—Report

For the first time in tournament history, Liga MX teams could host games in Mexico as the competition enters its fourth season in 2026, a report has revealed.

Through the first three iterations of the Leagues Cup, which at one point featured all teams from MLS and Liga MX, games have been hosted only in MLS stadiums in the United States or Canada. For Mexican clubs, it meant playing as the “home” team in some American stadiums, often with large crowds, but at other times, in front of hundreds.

According to a report from ESPN, Leagues Cup officials are finalizing details of a plan that would allow some matches to be held in Mexico as the tournament continues to evolve in its young existence.

The 2026 edition will feature 36 teams, 18 from each of Liga MX and MLS and take place in the wake of the 2026 World Cup. Phase One of the tournament will feature 54 matches between Liga MX and MLS clubs, avoiding inter-league competition, as it has since 2025.

Following Phase One, the top four teams from each league would advance to a bracket-style playoff, playing an opponent from the other league in the quarterfinal, before potentially meeting an opponent from their own league in a semifinal, third-place match or final.

When Is the Leagues Cup?

The 2026 Leagues Cup will begin on Aug. 4, a few weeks after the 2026 World Cup champions lift the trophy in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19. Teams would then advance through the tournament, played concurrently with MLS and Liga MX seasons, leading up to a Sept. 6 final.

The champion, runner-up and third-place match winner would earn prize money and berths to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, while likely needing select MLS matches postponed should they make a deep run in the competition.

While Liga MX teams have traditionally dominated MLS sides in the Concacaf Champions Cup, the recent history of the Leagues Cup has seen mixed results, with Seattle Sounders downing Inter Miami for the 2025 title, after Columbus Crew and Inter Miami in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Those factors, however, could change once Liga MX teams are permitted to host games.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP