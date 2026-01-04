Leeds vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are aiming to snap the impressive unbeaten streak of historic rivals Leeds United in the Premier League this Sunday.
The dismal draw with last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out has once again soured the mood in Manchester and heaped pressure on Ruben Amorim in the dugout. Fortunately for the Red Devils, their leading top four rivals Chelsea and Liverpool also stumbled to disappointing stalemates midweek.
Another draw—or worse— would prove a mighty source of frustration for those of a Man Utd persuasion, with the absence of key personnel across the pitch making life more difficult for Amorim this weekend.
Conquering Leeds will prove tricky given the resurgence of the Yorkshire outfit, who are now unbeaten across their previous six matches. A streak that began with victory over Chelsea has included two draws with Liverpool and a thumping win over Crystal Palace.
The purple patch has allowed Leeds to move further clear of the relegation zone and they will be brimming with confidence ahead of the visit of Man Utd to Elland Road.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Leeds vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?
- Location: Leeds, England
- Stadium: Elland Road
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: James Bell
Leeds vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Leeds: 0 wins
- Man Utd: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Leeds 0–2 Man Utd (Feb. 12, 2023)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Leeds
Man Utd
Liverpool 0–0 Leeds - 01/01/26
Man Utd 1–1 Wolves - 30/12/25
Sunderland 1–1 Leeds - 28/12/25
Man Utd 1–0 Newcastle - 26/12/25
Leeds 4–1 Crystal Palace - 20/12/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Man Utd - 21/12/25
Brentford 1–1 Leeds - 14/12/25
Man Utd 4–4 Bournemouth - 15/12/25
Leeds 3–3 Liverpool - 06/12/25
Wolves 1–4 Man Utd - 8/12/25
How to Watch Leeds vs. Man Utd on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Leeds Team News
Leeds will be without four first-teamers for the battle with their foes as Ethan Ampadu joined three injured absentees by picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Liverpool last time out. He’s suspended for just the one match.
Sean Longstaff is closing in on a return but won’t be available against Man Utd, nor will Dan James against his former employers. Joe Rodon is also missing at the back with an ankle problem and will likely be replaced by Sebastiaan Bornauw once again, although the Belgian did suffer with cramp against Liverpool.
In-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to the starting lineup having been benched at Anfield.
Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Leeds predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-5-2): Perri; Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.
Man Utd Team News
Man Utd are battling significant injuries across the squad and skipper Bruno Fernandes is their most notable absentee. The Portuguese will not return against Leeds, joining fellow midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the treatment room.
In the forward line, Mason Mount is not expected to make his comeback, while Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are still on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Right back Noussair Mazraoui is also at the tournament with hosts Morocco.
Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are sorely missed in the backline and won’t be available against Leeds, meaning Amorim could once again utilise a back four rather than his preferred 3-4-2-1 system.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha; Šeško.
Leeds vs. Man Utd Score Prediction
Leeds have been draw specialists in recent weeks, grinding out stalemates in four of their last five outings. While they will harbour ambitions of victory against the misfiring Red Devils, they’re unlikely to turn their nose up at another point.
Daniel Farke’s side will make things very difficult for a Man Utd team who were dreadful last time out, with Fernandes’s absence and a leadership vacuum in the centre of defence exacerbating Amorim’s issues.
United have lacked creativity without their skipper, as well as Mbeumo and Amad down the right, and might struggle to manage more than a draw against the Whites.
Prediction: Leeds 1–1 Man Utd