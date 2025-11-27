Leonardo Bonucci Reveals Secrets Behind Thwarting Harry Kane
Leonardo Bonucci pointed to Harry Kane’s supposed inability to hold up the ball as one of the surprising details behind his resolute muzzling of the revered England international during the final of Euro 2020.
The legendary centre back was instrumental to Italy’s success at the tournament, featuring in every match and donning the captain’s armband on two occasions. But his most influential contribution came in the final itself.
Italy found themselves contesting the showpiece event with England, who were fighting for their first major title since 1966 and boasted home advantage at Wembley Stadium. Luke Shaw’s second-minute strike had the Three Lions dreaming of ending their drought.
But Bonucci provided the invaluable equaliser in the second half that took the game to extra time and then penalties, with the Azzurri triumphing on spot kicks courtesy of the gigantic frame of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Bonucci was named Player of the Match having emphatically won the battle with Kane, who had scored four times at the tournament prior to the final. Stifling England’s leading goalscorer was essential to the Azzurri claiming the title.
Bonucci Points to Kane’s Weaknesses
Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Juventus icon Bonucci reflected on Italy’s Euro 2020 success, dissecting how he won the fight with Kane en route to the trophy. The retired defender had little trouble handling the England striker.
“Kane, on [the opposition’s final third] of the pitch, prefers to make short, sharp runs. So when the ball is around this area he likes to attack that space more than receiving the ball on his feet,” said the Italian. ”But when he’s in [the middle] of the pitch, he likes to drop deep and help the team and create chances for others.
“This is what happened [in the Euro 2020 final]. I wasn’t exactly the fastest defender, but I backed myself in a long distance. Against him, I risked it by trying to anticipate him because I know that, worst case scenario, I’d make [him go wide].
“So I was always ready to anticipate him also knowing that Giovanni [Di Lorenzo] was also ready to cover. When the ball was played to [Kane], I managed to either anticipate him, which happened two to three times, or not allow him to play a clean ball. That was my goal.
“Many times I managed to anticipate him also because when it comes to using your body, he didn’t excel in that, so he’d lose the duel often, and we also fought well on the high balls. In that specific game, I won many duels against him.”
Harry Kane’s Record vs. Leonardo Bonucci
The data certainly backs up Bonucci’s confidence in battles with Kane. The pair went head-to-head on three separate occasions in national team colours and the English sharpshooter never ended up on the winning side.
Their first duel arrived in an international friendly in 2015 that ended 1–1, Kane failing to find the back of the net despite playing the entirety of the fixture. Euro 2020 was their second meeting and the Bayern Munich star blanked for a third straight duel with Bonucci during the 2022–23 UEFA Nations League as Italy enjoyed a 1–0 victory.
Kane has scored three times in two subsequent matches against Italy—Bonucci not featuring in either of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Stat
Harry Kane
Leonardo Bonucci
Games
3
3
Wins
0
2
Draws
1
1
Losses
2
0
Goals
0
1