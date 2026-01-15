Liam Rosenior Offers Surprise Explanation for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup Defeat to Arsenal

New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior took full responsibility for his side’s 3–2 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday, insisting his demands of goalkeeper Robert Sánchez were to blame for mistakes which led to the Gunners’ first two goals.

Sánchez failed to claim a corner as Ben White opened the scoring in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, before the defender’s cross managed to squeeze through Sánchez’s hands and into the path of grateful Viktor Gyökeres in the second half.

Complaints over mistakes from Sánchez have not been uncommon during his time at Chelsea but, to his credit, had been increasingly rare over an impressive few months before a shaky showing in Rosenior’s home debut. The new boss was, however, in no mood to dish out blame.

“I think the first goal was disappointing,” he confessed. “It’s a team goal. It’s not just on Rob.

“I‘m asking Rob to do things that he hasn’t done before. I said to him before the game, and I made this really clear, when my players make mistakes, I’m accountable. That’s on me. He made a save in the second half that was absolutely world class. That could have put us out of the tie.

“He will improve in terms of his understanding. He’s had a very good season. There were very, very good moments with him. I’ll stay positive with him, as I will with all the group. My job is to help them, not to blame them.”

Asked to reveal his new demands of Sánchez, Rosenior added: “Without going into too much detail, I don’t want other teams to know. There are certain triggers, there are certain patterns.

“That’s Rob’s first game with me. I’ve had two days’ work with him. I have to put my imprint on the team. That’s why I’m here. I don’t want to do that to the detriment of the results, but I need to make sure we win now, but we keep improving for where we want to get to this season. It’s a very fine margin.

“There are a lot of positives in Rob’s performance today. What you’ll know with me is I protect my players. I’m asking him to do things. If he makes a mistake, doing what I’m asking him to do, that’s on me. I have a lot of faith that in the long term we’ll improve as a team with the messages that we’re giving him in all the plays.”

Super Sub Garnacho Hailed for Game-Changing Double

Alejandro Garnacho caught the eye off the bench. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea were well below full strength against Arsenal. Moisés Caicedo was suspended and the star duo of Reece James and Cole Palmer were both injured, while Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap were struck down by illness.

That opened the door for Alejandro Garnacho to change the game off the bench, and the summer signing did exactly that, netting twice to ensure Chelsea remain in the tie ahead of the second leg.

“I’m lucky,” Rosenior continued. “A coach is as good as his players. I’ve got a very good squad.

“I felt all three of the wingers today ... I felt Estêvão had some magical moments. Pedro Neto was outstanding for me, one of the best players on the pitch, playing three different positions for me. Then I can bring on Garnacho fresh. I’m really looking forward to working with this group.

“Garnacho gets the two goals today, but there were some really, really good performances, considering the illness we’ve had in the camp and the injuries we’ve had as well.”

