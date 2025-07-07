Liga MX Ballon d'Or 2025: Full List of Award Winners
Liga MX held their annual Ballon d'Or awards gala on Sunday, only hours after some of the award winners led the Mexico national team to Gold Cup glory.
The event recognizes the best in Mexico's top-flight over the past year, a time frame that spans the last two Liga MX seasons.
Reigning champions Toluca were the team with the most award recipients with three. Cruz Azul had two players recognized and despite conquering the last of three-straight titles in the Apertura 2025 season, Club América came home with just one award.
The award winners were selected by a combination between fan votes and the votes of a committee that's made up of the managers and captains of all 18 Liga MX teams.
Here's a full breakdown of all the award winners in Liga MX's 2025 Ballon d'Or awards.
Liga MX Ballon d'Or 2025: Full List of Winners
Best Player: Paulinho - Toluca
Toluca's Paulinho took home the biggest award of the night, winning the Liga MX Ballon d'Or award as the best player in the league over the past year.
The Portuguese striker arrived to Liga MX from Sporting CP and instantly became a nightmare for defenses across Mexico. He bagged 25 goals over the last two seasons, winning the golden boot twice. His performances helped Toluca end a 15-year title drought last May.
With the best striker award also going Paulinho's way, he took home two of the most prestigious awards of the night.
Best Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier - Cruz Azul
Kevin Mier has been stellar for Cruz Azul since joining the club at the start of 2024. He's a superb shot-stopper but he's perhaps even better with the ball at his feet, regularly serving almost as another outfield player when Cruz Azul have the ball.
The 25-year-old Colombia international might not be long for Liga MX if he continues his strong form.
Best Center Back: Willer Ditta - Cruz Azul
Like his countryman Mier, Willer Ditta was a mainstay in Cruz Azul's lineup in the heart of defense. Ditta is a physical presence who's also become a leader with the Concacaf Champions Cup holders.
After a shaky start upon arrival to Liga MX, Ditta has risen his level and is now even part of Colombia's national team.
Best Fullback: Jesús Gallardo - Toluca
Jesús Gallardo has been one of the most consistent players in Mexico over the past decade. The Toluca left back is strong on both ends of the pitch and his high-level made him irreplaceable in Antonio Mohamed's title-winning side.
Gallardo followed up his strong season with a solid showing for El Tri in its Gold Cup title-run.
Best Defensive Midfielder: Agustín Palavecino - Necaxa
Necaxa were a pleasant surprise during the Clausura 2025 and midfielder Agustín Palavecino was a significant reason for Los Rayos getting within seconds of the semifinals.
The former River Plate man is a true midfield anchor but is capable of playing all over the central areas. His level was so good that Pachuca pushed to sign him as a reinforcement for their 2025 Club World Cup campaign.
Best Attacking Midfielder: Alexis Vega - Toluca
Alexis Vega has been brilliant since the calendar turned to 2025. Vega scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 23 games during Toluca's Clausura 2025 title winning season. Mexico's No. 10 was also recognized for his incredible solo-goal vs. Pachuca, winning the goal of the year award.
After a difficult stint with Chivas, Vega returned to Toluca and immediately reminded everyone why he's one of Mexico's biggest talents.
Best Manager: André Jardine - Club América
The architect behind América's three-peat. André Jardine's side cemented their dynasty with their Apertura 2024 title. The Brazilian manager has proven to be an excellent game-planner in knockout stage ties, and Las Águilas have made it to the Liga MX final in all four season's he's been at the helm.
Rookie of the Year: Hugo Camberos - Chivas
It was a horrible year for one of Mexico's biggest team's: Chivas. Yet, the biggest bright spot was the irruption of 18-year-old winger Hugo Camberos. The academy graduate is a skilled playmaker on the wing and has shined for El Tri's youth sides. Certainly one to watch for the future.
Liga MX Ballon d'Or 2025: Liga MX Femenil
There were also awards handed out for standout performers in Liga MX Femenil—Mexico's women's soccer top flight.
Pachuca were crowned as the Clausura 2025 champions and they took home all four awards of the night.
- Best Goalkeeper: Esthefanny Barreras - Pachuca
- Best Manager: Óscar Torres - Pachuca
- Best Player and Goalscorer: Charylin Corral - Pachuca