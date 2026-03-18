Lionel Messi Hits Historic Scoring Mark in Inter Miami, Concacaf Champions Cup Showing

Lionel Messi hit a historic mark on Wednesday night, scoring in Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup match against Nashville SC to reach 900 career goals since making his official professional debut in October 2004 for FC Barcelona. He is only the second player ever to achieve the feat and did so in front of his devoted fans at Chase Stadium.

After scoring three goals in his previous three outings, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continued his offensive prowess, wasting no time to find the back of the net again in the round of 16 second leg.

🚨🚨 GOAAAAALLLLLLLL LEO MESSI! 900th CAREER GOAL!



pic.twitter.com/3ePjHoByHf — We Are Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) March 18, 2026

Inter Miami’s Sergio Reguilón slotted the ball across the box to the feet of Messi, who made a left-footed line drive into the net to open the game’s scoring just seven minutes into the match.

Messi and Ronaldo Stand Alone

Messi and Ronaldo are the only professional players to reach 900 career goals. | Chris Arjoon-Icon Sportswire/Mohammed Saad-Anadolu/Getty Images

Messi, 38, joins longtime La Liga rival Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, as the only players in history to reach the mark. Messi hit 900 goals in 1,142 total appearances, excluding friendlies. Al Nassr’s Ronaldo currently has 965 goals after 1,312 appearances, reaching the 900 mark in Sept. 2024.

However, Messi’s 407 assists, compared to Ronaldo’s 261, put him ahead of the former Real Madrid star in total goal contributions.

The victory also saw Messi’s total with Inter Miami rise to 81 goals and 44 assists in 93 appearances, continuing his stellar form after a 29-goal, 20-assist 2025 regular season, during which he won his second consecutive MLS MVP Award and his first MLS Golden Boot.

“[I am] a privileged spectator, nothing more, nothing less,” Miami manager Javier Mascherano said ahead of the MLS match against D.C. United, where Messi netted his 899th goal in a 2–1 win. “I haven't contributed much to him scoring goals, neither with assists nor now as a coach. I've been lucky enough to see most, or many, of the goals he's scored, much closer than you all, and that's a privilege. The number we're talking about [900] is insane, and that's why Leo is one of a kind.”

Brazilian legend Pelé has the third-most career goals with 765, but as for active players, FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is third with 690.

Lionel Messi’s All-Time Career Goals

Club Goals Games FC Barcelona 672 778 Paris Saint-Germain 32 75 Inter Miami 81 93 Argentina 115 196

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