Lionel Messi Sends One-Word Message to Barcelona After La Liga Title Win
Lionel Messi has congratulated Barcelona on social media following the confirmation of their 28th La Liga title on Thursday.
Barcelona wrapped up top spot in the Spanish top flight following their 2–0 victory over local rivals Espanyol, with Lamine Yamal starring in a title-winning triumph. The youngster scored a stunner and assisted a late goal for Fermín López to secure all three points for La Blaugrana on the road.
Barcelona were close to winning La Liga on Wednesday evening but Real Madrid's 95th-minute winner at home to Mallorca forced them to wait another day. But the win over Espanyol moves Hansi Flick's side an insurmountable seven points clear of Los Blancos with two games to spare.
The Catalans have already claimed the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey during Flick's debut season and came incredibly close to reaching the Champions League final. It's a campaign that Messi would have been proud of during his time at Barcelona.
The club icon was quick to celebrate the success of his old side on Instagram, posting a one-word message of "felicidades" on his story - simply meaning "congratulations" in Spanish.
Of course, ten of the 28 La Liga titles Barcelona have won came during Messi's time at the club, with his first arriving in 2004–05 and his last in 2018–19. The Argentine knows a thing or two about trophy lifts, winning a grand total of 34 in major competitions in Catalonia alone.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is currently midway through another campaign with Inter Miami, will be watching on as Barcelona take to the field twice more this season at home to Villarreal and away at Athletic Club. Victories in both would take them to 91 La Liga points.