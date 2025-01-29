Lionel Messi's 'Footballing Dad' Replaces Inter Miami Executive Overseeing Sporting Decisions
Inter Miami named Guillermo Hoyos as the new man overseeing sporting matters, reassigning former President of Football Operations, Raul Sanllehi, elsewhere in the club.
First reported by GiveMeSport, there was an "exchange of words" between Messi and Sanllehi while the team was in Las Vegas for Inter Miami's preseason match against Club America.
"Raul's move was pre-planned, in coordination with the closing of the window at the end of January and the many activities that the team has with the Club World Cup, World Cup and other matters pertaining to institutional relations," the club said in a statement released to GiveMeSport.
Hoyos, his replacement, was previously the academy director of methodology, and worked with Messi in Barcelona's academy years ago. Messi stated in an interview back in 2010 that Hoyos was his "footballing dad." Hoyos had a legnthy managerial career across Europe and South America, but is also known for his playing time with Boca Juniors in the late 80s during which he wont the Copa Libertadores.
The move comes after Inter Miami hired Messi's former teammate and Argentina U-23 manager, Javier Mascherano, as manager replacing Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.
Sanllehi was brought in as President of Football Operations back in June 2024 and is best known for his time spent as head of football at Arsenal and director of football at Barcelona.