Lionel Messi’s Scathing Reaction to Stunning Inter Miami Implosion Revealed

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi let it rip following the team’s historic 4–3 defeat to Orlando City on Saturday, telling his teammates the result was wildly “unacceptable” for the defending MLS Cup champions.

The Herons were cruising early against their Florida rivals, going up 3–0 by the 33rd minute at Nu Stadium thanks to goals from Ian Fray, Telasco Segovia and Messi. The Lions came roaring back, though, scoring four unanswered goals to claim all three points against a shellshocked Inter Miami.

After the implosion, Fray spoke to the media and revealed what Messi had to say about the shock loss. “Our captain spoke and obviously, he gave us a bunch of words, encouraging us for the next game and saying this is unacceptable, which we all agree with him.

“It is unacceptable and it won’t happen again, for sure.”

Inter Miami’s Continued Defensive Woes Spell Trouble

Dayne St. Clair (right) has underwhelmed since his transfer to Inter Miami. | Calvin Hernandez/Getty Images

It’s a not a new narrative floating around South Florida, but it perhaps has never rung more true: Inter Miami are too easily beaten at the back. Despite signing 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, center back Micael and left back Sergio Reguilón in the offseason, the Herons have kept just three clean sheets in 13 matches across all competitions.

The team have also conceded 20 goals already. For comparison, through their first 13 games last season, Inter Miami only let in nine goals.

In the past, they had Jordi Alba commanding the left flank and Sergio Busquets often filling in as a center back. Without the two Barcelona legends, who retired at the end of last season, the team are floundering inside their own half without any glimmer of improvement.

Messi is doing all he can to bail out his poor backline. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has already scored eight league goals in 2026, the most by any player in a pink shirt and the third-most in the MLS Golden Boot race. He also leads the league in shots and shots on target.

Yet even Messi’s heroics cannot shore up a defense so easily exploited. As long as the Herons keep allowing inferior teams to get back into matches, their hopes of winning another Supporters’ Shield are all but dead.

What’s Next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami are still only four points off first place. | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Inter Miami have a week to flush their embarrassing defeat to 13th place Orlando City before they must make the trip north to take on Toronto FC on Saturday, May 9. The game presents the perfect opportunity for the defending champions to bounce back; their Canadian opponents have failed to find a win in their last five matches.

Then, the Herons are headed to TQL Stadium on Wednesday, May 13, to face off with FC Cincinnati, a team slowly finding their form after a poor start to the season.

Currently sitting in third place of the Eastern Conference with 19 points through 11 games, Inter Miami will hope two wins in their next two matches will help them chase down conference-leaders Nashville SC.

More dropped points, though, could see Messi and Co. tumble down a congested table should their closest competitors, Chicago Fire and Cincinnati themselves, pick up big results.

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