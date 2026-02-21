Lionel Messi has been nothing but spectacular since joining Inter Miami in MLS in 2023, and his attacking output has rivalled few others in single-season success in the league. Yet, he still hasn’t scored against many of the teams.

Messi won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 regular-season goals, bringing his career total to 50 with the Herons. Across all competitions, he has 77 goals and 44 assists, helping the club claim the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and 2025 MLS Cup.

In the regular season, however, he has scored only against 18 of the 30 MLS clubs, with two standing above the rest.

Messi’s most common opponent, Nashville SC, tops the list as seven of Messi’s regular-season goals have come in the four league matches he has played against the Tennessee side. In total, his record against Nashville is even more impressive, with 15 goals and four assists in 10 all-time meetings across MLS, MLS Cup playoffs, Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup.

29 goals in 28 games. 🔥



Leo Messi racked up the goals to win the Golden Boot pres. by Audi. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/Ovzr0pc1Sh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 19, 2025

The New England Revolution are tied with Nashville as Messi’s most common opponent to score against in the regular season. The Argentine has seven goals against them in four league contests, including a 2024 hat-trick, all scored within 33 minutes, as well as a pair of two-goal performances.

Red Bull New York ranks third on the list with five goals conceded against the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, while the Philadelphia Union, CF Montréal, Atlanta United and Columbus Crew follow, all having allowed four goals since his 2023 debut.

Messi will look to continue his MLS domination in 2026, with the Herons set to open the new season on Feb. 21 on the road against LAFC, while also eyeing their first game at Miami Freedom Park on April 4 against Austin FC.

Lionel Messi’s Goal Record Against Every MLS Club

Lionel Messi has scored against 18 of Inter Miami’s 29 MLS opponents. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Club Messi Goals Nashville SC 7 New England Revolution 7 Red Bull New York 5 Philadelphia Union 4 CF Montréal 4 Atlanta United 4 Columbus Crew 4 D.C. United 2 LA Galaxy 2 New York City FC 2 Orlando City 2 Minnesota Uniterd 1 Charlotte FC 1 Colorado Rapids 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 Seattle Sounders 1 St. Louis CITY SC 1 Toronto FC 1

Clubs Lionel Messi Has Not Scored Against in MLS Regular Season

Austin FC

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC

LAFC

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

San Diego FC

