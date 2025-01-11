Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley: Player Ratings As Much-Changed Reds Side Get Huge Win
Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-0 home thrashing of League Two side Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
A blistering counter-attack unlocked Accrington's defence in the 28th minute when Darwin Nunez raced behind the visitors' backline after Trent Alexander Arnold's through ball before teeing up Diogo Jota to tap in from a few yards to put the home side 1-0 in front.
Alexander Arnold's sublime goal doubled Liverpool's lead before the break when the full-back, who was the Reds' captain for the day, launched the ball into the top corner on the stroke of half time.
Accrington were defiant, and did have a number of great chances in the second half, with boyhood Liverpool fan Josh Woods hitting the crossbar with a thumping strike, and Donald Love heading over the bar from a few yards out.
In the end, Liverpool put the match out of Accrington's reach when Jayden Danns tapped in the rebound from Federico Chiesa's saved shot, before the Italian scored his first goal for the club in added-time to make the final score 4-0.
Here are the player ratings from the match:
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Accrington Stanley (4-3-3)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
7.4/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
8.4/10
CB: Jarell Quansah
7.8/10
CB: Waturu Endo
7.3/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
8.3/10
CM: Tyler Morton
7.3/10
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.8/10
CM: Harvey Elliott
7.8/10
RW: Diogo Jota
8.0/10
LW: Rio Ngumoha
6.6/10
ST: Darwin Nunez
7.8/10
SUB: Federico Chiesa (46' for Szoboszlai)
8.0/10
SUB: Conor Bradley (60' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.3/10
SUB: James McConnell (61' for Morton)
6.0/10
SUB: Jayden Danns (72' for Ngumoha)
7.6/10
SUB: Trey Nyoni (79' for Endo)
7.0/10
Subs not used: Jaros, Diaz, Mac Allister, Robertson,
Accrington Stanley Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-3-1-2)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: William Crellin
5.1/10
RB: Donald Love
5.3/10
CB: Farrend Rawson
5.0/10
CB: Zach Awe
5.1/10
LB: Ben Woods
5.0/10
CM: Josh Woods
6.9/10
CM: Nelson Khumbeni
5.8/10
CM: Dan Martin
6.3/10
AM: Ashley Hunter
5.8/10
ST: Tyler Walton
6.5/10
ST: Shaun Walley
6.2/10
SUB: Liam Coyle (46' for Khumbeni)
6.5/10
SUB: Alex Henderson (46' for Hunter)
6.9/10
SUB: Seamus Conneely (63' for Martin)
6.1/10
SUB: Connor O'Brien (63' for Woods)
6.3/10
SUB: Kelsey Mooney (78' for Walton)
6.0/10
Subs not used: Kelly, Batty, Aljofree, Knowles
Player of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
