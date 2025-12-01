Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid Face Fresh Competition for Marc Guehi—Report
Atlético Madrid are reportedly “very interested” in wading into the competitive race to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi next summer.
Guéhi’s future has been the subject of rampant speculation long before the season began. A Deadline Day move to Liverpool collapsed in the final hours of the summer window after the Eagles failed to find an adequate replacement.
Liverpool have not yet given up hope of signing the revered England international—in fact, the Reds are reportedly the only side with any realistic aspirations of striking a deal in January—but they are hardly Guéhi’s only admirers.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirmed earlier this season that Guéhi has no intention of signing an extension to his existing contract, which expires on June 30, 2026. A stack of prospective admirers have piled up in the aftermath of this development, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus among an ever-growing list. Atlético Madrid can now be added to that roll-call.
Diego Simeone’s side are “very attentive” of the situation and have already reached out to Guéhi’s representatives, per MARCA. Atlético have made a habit of dipping into the Premier League for English talent. Kieran Trippier won the 2020–21 La Liga title in the capital while his compatriot Conor Gallagher currently calls the Metropolitano home.
Atlético have long been famed for their defensive resolve under Simeone and duly boast the best defensive record in Spain this season. However, their personnel in the backline is not untouchable.
Both the long-serving José María Giménez and 29-year-old Robin Le Normand are forever riddled with injuries—the pair have sat out a combined 41 matches since the start of last season alone.
Dávid Hancko is a reliable option in the middle or at fullback while Clément Lenglet chips in when required. Guéhi would offer a natural right-footed option to complement that heavily left-sided duo.
There may be a spot in the squad for Guéhi, but Atlético will likely face stiff opposition from close to home.
Guehi Fits Real Madrid Strategy
The links between Guéhi and Real Madrid have only been cranked up since it was reported that the Spanish giants no longer possess an interest in Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté.
Much like Guéhi, the French defender is set to be out of contract this summer which is one of the reasons Madrid were thought to be initially attracted. As BBC Sport point out, the capital club have made a habit of snapping up free agents.
The report underscores Madrid’s interest in Guéhi, who is described as a potentially “stabilising presence” in a backline which could be subjected to plenty of upheaval this summer. The increasingly injury-prone duo of Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are both out of contract in June and may very well be quietly ushered out of the back door.
Dean Huijsen arrived for a record fee last summer and has impressed alongside Éder Militão at times this term, yet the depth below that duo has been exposed in recent weeks. Guéhi would certainly be an attractive option to bolster that area of the pitch.