SI

Report: Liverpool, Chelsea Target Hands Man Utd Transfer Incentive

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké is attracting plenty of Premier League interest.

Tom Gott

Man Utd remain interested in Hugo Ekitiké.
Man Utd remain interested in Hugo Ekitiké. / IMAGO/Crystal Pix

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké is open to joining Manchester United this summer even without the prospect of European football, reports in Germany state.

Ekitiké is emerging as an increasingly popular transfer target for the Premier League’s elite this summer, with Chelsea and Liverpool both known to be keen on the 22-year-old after he scored 22 goals and contributed 12 assists in all competitions during 2024–25.

Latest to join the fun are United who, after an apparent snub from Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, are understood to have joined the race for Ekitiké’s signature.

Interestingly, BILD claim United are the only side to have contacted Frankfurt over a deal for Ekitiké, despite widespread reports of negotiations involving both Chelsea and Liverpool in the weeks leading up to the international break.

While United’s lack of European football next season is certain to hamper their transfer plans this summer, the French forward remains interested in moving to Old Trafford. On several occasions in the past, Ekitiké has openly admitted his childhood love for United—including as recently as March 2025.

Hugo Ekitiké
Ekitiké supported United as a child. / IMAGO/HMB-Media

United will hope that works in their favour, but the Red Devils may also have a handful of other advantages over their rivals.

Frankfurt director Markus Krösche, who recently warned Ekitiké’s suitors they will have to trigger his release clause of €100 million (£85.1 million, $115.4 million), is known to be close with United chief Christopher Vivell, who worked under Krösche at RB Leipzig in the 2020–21 season.

Ekitiké’s representatives are in talks with United. Liverpool have postponed negotiations while they seek to raise funds to counter their imminent €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million) acquisition of Florian Wirtz, while Chelsea focused primarily on negotiations with Ekitiké’s camp before hesitating over Frankfurt’s price tag.

There is not thought be a current leader in the race to sign Ekitiké, although United’s interest would appear to be most concrete as it stands.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer