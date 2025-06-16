Report: Liverpool, Chelsea Target Hands Man Utd Transfer Incentive
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké is open to joining Manchester United this summer even without the prospect of European football, reports in Germany state.
Ekitiké is emerging as an increasingly popular transfer target for the Premier League’s elite this summer, with Chelsea and Liverpool both known to be keen on the 22-year-old after he scored 22 goals and contributed 12 assists in all competitions during 2024–25.
Latest to join the fun are United who, after an apparent snub from Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, are understood to have joined the race for Ekitiké’s signature.
Interestingly, BILD claim United are the only side to have contacted Frankfurt over a deal for Ekitiké, despite widespread reports of negotiations involving both Chelsea and Liverpool in the weeks leading up to the international break.
While United’s lack of European football next season is certain to hamper their transfer plans this summer, the French forward remains interested in moving to Old Trafford. On several occasions in the past, Ekitiké has openly admitted his childhood love for United—including as recently as March 2025.
United will hope that works in their favour, but the Red Devils may also have a handful of other advantages over their rivals.
Frankfurt director Markus Krösche, who recently warned Ekitiké’s suitors they will have to trigger his release clause of €100 million (£85.1 million, $115.4 million), is known to be close with United chief Christopher Vivell, who worked under Krösche at RB Leipzig in the 2020–21 season.
Ekitiké’s representatives are in talks with United. Liverpool have postponed negotiations while they seek to raise funds to counter their imminent €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million) acquisition of Florian Wirtz, while Chelsea focused primarily on negotiations with Ekitiké’s camp before hesitating over Frankfurt’s price tag.
There is not thought be a current leader in the race to sign Ekitiké, although United’s interest would appear to be most concrete as it stands.