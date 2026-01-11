Liverpool Confirm Devastating Extent of Conor Bradley Injury Blow
Liverpool have confirmed right back Conor Bradley will soon undergo surgery on a “significant” knee injury which is likely to end his season.
The 22-year-old was stretchered off in the dying embers of his side’s 0–0 draw with Arsenal after collapsing to the turf while attempting a clearance.
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli was evidently not convinced by Bradley’s reaction and attempted to shove the prone defender off the field to try and restart the game. An on-field brawl followed and the Brazilian has since apologised for his actions.
Hindsight continues to reflect badly on Martinelli after Liverpool confirmed Bradley has been diagnosed with a serious knee injury which will require surgery.
No further details are given and Liverpool have not put a timeframe on Bradley’s return to action.
However, The Times state Bradley will not play again this season. While he has avoided the dreaded anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, “significant damage to ligaments and bone” mean the defender will need an extended period on the sidelines to heal.
Liverpool’s Defensive Options Continue to Thin Out
It is a third serious injury of the season for Liverpool, who have already lost Giovanni Leoni to an ACL injury and Alexander Isak to a broken leg.
Defence is the primary area of concern for Arne Slot, with the injuries to Leoni and now Bradley leaving the Reds’ back line incredibly thin.
Jeremie Frimpong, the summer signing bought to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, is now the only recognised right back in the senior squad. He has often been used further forward this season but will likely return to his planned role for the foreseeable future, with 22-year-old Calvin Ramsay also now needed to step up.
In the heart of defence, Slot has just Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and the versatile Joe Gomez to call upon, with the latter also perhaps needed to help on the right.