Liverpool Confirm Surprise Goalkeeper Signing As Summer Overhaul Continues
Liverpool have confirmed a deal is in place to sign goalkeeper Freddie Woodman when his contract with Preston North End expires at the end of the month.
The Reds have broken records this summer with their expensive transfer business, spending over £180 million ($246.9 million) on Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Hungarian goalkeeper Ármin Pécsi.
Pécsi is not the only stopper moving to Anfield this summer as 28-year-old Woodman has inked a pre-contract to join Liverpool from July 1.
Woodman, a regular starter for Preston last season in the Championship, brings Premier League experience in the form of four appearances for Newcastle United during the 2021–22 campaign.
He is expected to take up the role of Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper, taking over from Vítězslav Jaroš following his loan to Ajax. Woodman qualifies as a homegrown talent—an additional boost to Liverpool’s squad registration.
Alisson remains Liverpool’s starting goalkeeper but the newly arrived Giorgi Mamardashvili has vowed to push the Brazilian to his limits in search for minutes. The Georgia international joined from Valencia last summer but spent the 2024–25 campaign with the Spanish side before heading to Anfield this year.
Having spent so heavily this summer, Liverpool’s focus is now expected to be on outgoings. Jarell Quansah is on the cusp of joining Bayer Leverkusen, while there is interest in a number of the Reds’ attacking talents.
Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott could all leave, potentially opening up a spot for a new striker to be signed later in the window.