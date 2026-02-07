Liverpool Injuries: Every Player Missing for Huge Man City Match

A gargantuan battle headlines Sunday’s Premier League action as all eyes turn to Anfield.

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Merseyside in what was billed a title fight before a ball was kicked this season. That remains true for City as they hunt down Arsenal, but Liverpool’s ambitions are much more modest.

The Reds are simply seeking re-entry into the Champions League following their disastrous title defence and they face a struggle to finish in the top five—almost certainly enough for qualification to Europe’s premier competition.

Victory this weekend would serve as a massive boost to their hopes but City will, as they always do, prove formidable foes. Arne Slot’s list of absentees adds an extra challenge for a battle of giants, with Liverpool missing key personnel for the upcoming affair.

Here’s the latest Liverpool injury news ahead of City’s arrival.

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is out for the long haul. | Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Issue : Broken leg

: Broken leg Potential return date: April 2026

Record Premier League signing Alexander Isak remains sidelined heading into Sunday’s clash and is still some way off making his comeback. The Swede broke his leg in the 2–1 win over Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas and subsequently underwent surgery.

Fortunately for Liverpool, the form of Hugo Ekitiké has made up for Isak’s absence, but the ex-Newcastle United forward is unlikely to return until April at the earliest. There is a decent chance he features before the end of the season, though.

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is out of action. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Issue : Groin injury

: Groin injury Potential return date: Late February 2026

Jeremie Frimpong has endured rotten injury luck since signing for Liverpool and another spell on the sidelines was confirmed after the 6–0 demolition of Qarabağ. He was withdrawn just a few minutes into the clash after pulling up with a groin injury.

While the injury was not as bad as first feared, Frimpong has been ruled out of Sunday’s game and his absence could extend into the coming weeks.

Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley is out for the season. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Issue : Knee injury

: Knee injury Potential return date: Unknown

Liverpool find themselves with a right back shortage after Frimpong joined long-term absentee Conor Bradley in the treatment room. Injured in the goalless draw with Arsenal, a knee issue will keep the Northern Irishman out for the remainder of the season.

Bradley underwent surgery to remedy the issue and it remains unknown exactly when he will make his return to action.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez is a doubt for Sunday. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Issue : Knock

: Knock Potential return date: vs. Man City (8/2/26)

The positive news for Liverpool is that Joe Gomez could be available for City’s visit. He’s missed recent games with a knock picked up against Bournemouth but Slot has revealed he could be part of the matchday squad on Sunday.

“With Joe, we have a little bit of hope that he might train Saturday,” Slot revealed in his pre-match press conference. “So, not available to start but maybe available to help the team if needed during the game because, as you already know, there are not that many defenders available at the moment.”

Giovanni Leoni

Giovanni Leoni has been missing since his debut. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Issue : Knee injury

: Knee injury Potential return date: Unknown

Giovanni Leoni’s debut ended in disaster as he was withdrawn following an ACL tear in the Carabao Cup victory over Southampton back in September.

The 19-year-old has been ruled out for the campaign and will target a comeback at the beginning of next term, although an exact return date is yet to be pencilled in.

