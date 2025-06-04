Liverpool Make Luis Diaz Transfer Decision Amid Barcelona Interest
Liverpool are not “actively looking” to sell Luis Díaz despite recent reports linking the forward with a summer departure from Anfield.
The 28-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with Liverpool and was integral to their Premier League title success. He produced 17 goals and five assists in all competitions and showcased his versatility by playing out wide and as a central striker under Arne Slot.
Not for the first time in recent transfer windows, Díaz has been touted for a move away from Liverpool, with Barcelona and Al Nassr considered his strongest suitors on this occasion—the latter even reportedly willing to pay £71.5 million ($96.9 million) for his services.
Barcelona’s interest has been widely reported and speculation intensified after the club’s sporting director Deco admitted his admiration for the Colombian. However, the Reds are not eager to let one of their star attackers depart this summer.
According to the Times, Liverpool have received “no expressions of interest" regarding Díaz and are not looking to sell him. They are understood to be “perplexed” by rumours concerning his future.
Díaz only has two years left on his Liverpool contract and there have been claims that he will run down his current deal with the Reds in order to force an exit. It’s unlikely that the Premier League champions would allow him to leave as a free agent in 2027.
Other reports have suggested that Díaz will attempt to manoeuvre a Barcelona transfer this summer, with the Catalan giants having been described as his dream club. However, Liverpool’s price tag of £67.5 million ($91.6 million) would prove prohibitive to any such deal as things stand.
Whether Liverpool decide to cash in on Díaz in the near future remains to be seen but it appears any potential transfer would have to rely on the winger actively pushing for an exit.