Luis Diaz ‘Forcing Liverpool Exit’, Barcelona Talks Held
Luis Díaz is said to be trying to force an exit from Liverpool this summer, with a dream move to Barcelona in his sights.
Díaz is four weeks away from entering the final two seasons of his Liverpool contract and talks over an extension have yet to make much progress. The situation has piqued the interest of Barcelona, who have identified the Colombia international as a priority transfer target.
It was reported late last month that Díaz was resisting Liverpool’s efforts to tie him down to a new contract, and now Mundo Deportivo go as far as to claim the versatile forward is doing his best to force through a move to Barcelona.
Díaz’s agent is claimed to have informed Liverpool of his desire to leave for Barcelona and has even blocked all further contact from the Reds, making it abundantly clear that there is no hope of extending his contract, which expires in 2027.
This approach has been well-received by Barcelona, who are working to drive down Liverpool’s asking price. SPORT state Arne Slot’s side are demanding €80 million (£67.5 million, $91.5 million) to part ways with Díaz—a fee which, as it stands, Barça are refusing to pay.
Barcelona are also drawing up a list of alternative targets if they fail to negotiate a discount for Díaz, including Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, but there is hope they will not need to look elsewhere as, in their eyes, Liverpool will want to sell to help finance their move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, which could cost as much as €150 million (£126.6 million, $171.5 million) if the German side get their wish.
It is claimed Barcelona have been in talks with Díaz’s representatives for several weeks and are now “certain” a deal will go through before the summer transfer window closes.
There is rival interest in Díaz from Saudi Arabia, where fellow Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez is another target, but there is confidence he will rebuff approaches from the Middle East in favour of a move to Catalonia.