Liverpool vs. Manchester United to Go Ahead Despite Heavy Snow
Liverpool's Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield will be played Sunday afternoon after two safety inspections deemed the fixture safe to take place.
Heavy snowfall hit the city of Liverpool and nearby regions throughout Saturday evening and Sunday morning, prompting safety concerns for Liverpool and Manchester United supporters traveling to Anfield for this fixture.
However, the match will continue as scheduled after two safety meetings were held on Sunday between Liverpool's city council and the local police to decide whether the fixture could still occur.
Incidentally, Liverpool have already had a high-profile Premier League fixture canceled this season after their Merseyside derby match away at Everton was canceled three hours before kickoff on Dec 7 due to high-speed winds caused by Storm Darragh.
Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday with the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, should they defeat the Red Devils, following Arsenal's 1–1 draw on Saturday away at Brighton.
Manchester United are enduring their worst start to a Premier League season, sitting 14th in the table, on the back of four straight losses in all competitions. Their 2–0 home defeat against Newcastle last Monday secured the club's worst performance in a calendar month since 1962, after losing six matches during December.
