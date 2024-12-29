Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Makes More Premier League History vs. West Ham
Mohamed Salah became the first player in Premier League history to both score and assist in eight different matches in a Premier League season during Liverpool's game against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.
A magnificent piece of skill allowed him to set up Cody Gakpo for Liverpool's second goal before the Egyptian's smart finish several minutes later put his side 3–0 before halftime.
Five different players had managed to reach seven matches in a Premier League season where they both scored and assisted: Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes.
However, Salah's goal involvements against West Ham now mean he has broken this record after just 18 top-flight matches this season.
The Egyptian's goal on Sunday was his 20th in all competitions for the Reds, meaning he has now scored 20 goals in all competitions for the eighth consecutive season since joining Liverpool in June 2017.
However, with Salah's Liverpool contract set to expire this summer, the winger will be able to
speak with foreign clubs on Jan. 1 to agree on a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer this summer, should he choose to do so, which is also the case for his teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 32-year-old has mentioned in recent weeks that he currently remains in negotiations with Liverpool in view to signing a new contract at the club, but no agreement has yet been reached.