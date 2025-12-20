Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Tottenham: Pain and Glory for Summer Signings
Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké were both on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s heated 2–1 victory over nine-man Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as they fought off a late comeback from their hosts.
A distinct lack of quality characterised a tepid first half in north London, but Liverpool did boast a numerical advantage at half time despite neither net bulging. An ugly challenge from Xavi Simons on Virgil van Dijk prompted a VAR review for serious foul play and resulted in a red card for the Spurs star.
Liverpool made the most of their extra man after the restart as their summer signings starred in two goals within a 10-minute burst. Isak fired home Florian Wirtz’s neat pass to put the Reds ahead, after which Ekitiké’s header doubled their lead following Jeremie Frimpong’s deflected cross.
A worrying injury for Isak sustained in the process of scoring and Richarlison’s late strike took a little shine off victory for the Reds, but Cristian Romero’s late red card ensured the Reds held on to claim back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since September, helping them rise to fifth.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—7.2: Efficiently mopped up one threatening long ball and gratefully collected Randal Kolo Muani’s weak header in the first half. Helpless with Richarlison’s effort after the break and stood firm late in the day.
RB: Conor Bradley—6.4: Offered up a typically energetic performance, but had difficulties against the marauding Djed Spence. Withdrawn at half time after suffering a knock at the end of the first period.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—6.9: Rarely tested by Tottenham’s forwards until a needlessly nervy final 10 minutes, the France international produced a key block to deny Richarlison a second.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.8: At the heart of the only moment of interest during the first half as he was on the end of Simons’s nasty challenge. Didn’t put a foot wrong until he failed to clear in the box when Richarlison fired home.
LB: Milos Kerkez—7.4: Wasted the promising crossing opportunities that came his way, but was relatively untroubled by Mohammed Kudus and then Brennan Johnson.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—7.7: Efficient as Liverpool’s midfield enforcer, defending well and keeping things ticking in the centre of the park. Another strong display for the most part.
DM: Curtis Jones—6.9: While not always successful with his distribution, Jones was at least willing to try and make things happen with probing passes. Lacked a little finesse in key moments, though.
RW: Dominik Szoboszlai—7.3: The indefatigable Hungarian was characteristically industrious on the right wing, before being moved to right back following Bradley’s withdrawal. Earned a yellow card and will now be suspended for the upcoming clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
AM: Alexis Mac Allister—6.5: A largely quiet outing from Mac Allister, who did little to get pulses racing in an advanced midfield position.
LW: Florian Wirtz—8.6: Neat and tidy in the final third, providing a perfectly weighted assist for Isak’s effort. Made an impact for the Reds and continues to offer signs of encouragement.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—7.6: After back-to-back Premier League braces, Ekitiké added another to his domestic tally in the capital. Showed admirable hunger to rise highest and head home Liverpool’s second.
Substitute
Rating
Alexander Isak (46’ for Bradley)
7.2
Jeremie Frimpong (60’ for Isak)
6.3
Federico Chiesa (90’ for Frimpong)
N/A
Andy Robertson (90+9’ for Ekitiké)
N/A
Trey Nyoni (90+9’ for Wirtz)
N/A
Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Wellity Lucky, Calvin Ramsay, Rio Ngumoha.
Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray; Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Xavi Simons; Randal Kolo Muani.
Subs used: Brennan Johnson, João Palhinha, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison.
Player of the Match: Florian Wirtz
Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool: How It Unfolded at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Liverpool were seeking to continue their resurgence after morale-boosting victories over Inter and Brighton & Hove Albion, but the Reds lacked any discernible rhythm during the early exchanges. Van Dijk’s tame header was the best they could muster and Spurs were similarly blunt in the final third as both sides appeared determined not to make the first error.
An utterly lifeless half-hour was swiftly energised by a moment of madness from Simons. An unnecessary challenge on Van Dijk saw the Dutchman rake his studs down the heel of his compatriot and after an on-field review by referee John Brooks, the Spurs forward was unsurprisingly dismissed.
The red card did little to invigorate the Reds, however, who racked up an expected goals total of just 0.25 before the half-time whistle. Their territorial dominance resulted in just two shots on target as Arne Slot’s narrow system struggled to carve Tottenham open.
Liverpool were desperate for an early second-half strike to ease any lingering nerves and it was half-time substitute Isak who provided it. The Reds pounced upon an error by Cristian Romero as Wirtz registered his first Premier League assist by teeing up the Swede to slot beyond Guglielmo Vicario from close range.
Unfortunately for Arne Slot, Isak sustained an injury in the process of opening the scoring, forcing another tactical reshuffle as Frimpong made his return. Shortly after the Dutchman’s arrival, Spurs served Liverpool a sizeable warning when Kolo Muani’s deflected strike bounced off the crossbar.
Determined not to be overshadowed by his fellow forward, Ekitiké soon doubled Liverpool’s advantage. The Frenchman continued his rich vein of goalscoring form by leaping impressively above Romero to head into the top corner, with Spurs appeals for a foul swiftly waved away.
Liverpool made life unnecessarily difficult for themselves once again as a frenetic goal-mouth scramble saw them concede from yet another set piece. Unable to clear their lines as the ball pinballed around the penalty area, Richarlison eventually converted to put the cat among the pigeons.
However, another moment of petulance from Romero as he kicked out Ibrahima Konaté while on a yellow card resulted in Spurs being reduced to nine men in stoppage time, allowing Liverpool to just about hold on for a crucial victory in their final outing before Christmas.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool Half Time Stats
Statistic
Tottenham
Liverpool
Possession
37%
63%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.44
0.25
Total Shots
5
4
Shots on Target
1
2
Big Chances
1
0
Pass Accuracy
81%
89%
Fouls Committed
7
2
Corners
0
4
Tottenham vs. Liverpool Full Time Stats
Statistic
Tottenham
Liverpool
Possession
35%
65%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.01
0.6
Total Shots
15
8
Shots on Target
5
4
Big Chances
2
2
Pass Accuracy
77%
89%
Fouls Committed
9
7
Corners
2
6