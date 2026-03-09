Liverpool’s Potential 2025–26 FA Cup Quarterfinal Opponents: Best, Worst Case Scenarios

Liverpool are eagerly awaiting the name of their next opponents in the 2025–26 FA Cup.

The Reds were the first team to book their spot in the quarterfinals, banishing their Wolverhampton Wanderers-shaped demons to secure a comfortable 3–1 victory away at Molineux, just three days after a shock defeat to the Premier League’s bottom side.

Monday’s draw will decide Liverpool’s next obstacle in their quest to return to Wembley. From the top of the Premier League to the bottom of League One, there are an enormous range of clubs potentially awaiting Arne Slot’s side in the next round.

Liverpool’s Best Possible FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw

Port Vale saw off Sunderland on Sunday. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

With all due respect, there is one team that undoubtedly stands out as the preferable draw.

Port Vale, who sit dead last in England’s third tier and are 11 points adrift of safety, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and their priorities are clearly elsewhere. Manager Jon Brady described his side’s FA Cup run as a “pain in the bum” as he would rather focus on their fight for league survival.

Their long run has been earned, however. Port Vale knocked out Championship side Bristol City in the fourth round and followed that up with a shock 1–0 triumph over the Premier League’s Sunderland on Sunday. Underestimate them at your own peril.

A meeting with Southampton, eighth in the Championship, would also be well-received among fans.

Liverpool’s Worst Possible FA Cup Draw

Man City are in a confident mood. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it is more likely they find themselves drawn against another Premier League side, with some match-ups potentially cause for concern.

Leeds United are already in the hat and will be joined by one of West Ham United or Brentford—that final fixture will be held on Monday evening—but the real peril comes higher up the Premier League standings, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal all possible opponents.

Liverpool’s Record vs. Potential FA Cup Opponents (Last Five Games)

Potential Opponents Liverpool Wins Draws Liverpool Losses Arsenal 1 3 1 Chelsea 3 0 2 Man City 2 1 2

Arsenal, as Premier League leaders, would appear the toughest draw on paper, but Liverpool actually have a strong recent record against the Gunners, having lost just once against the north London outfit since the end of 2022.

On the other hand, both Chelsea and Man City have won their last two games against Liverpool, with Pep Guardiola already completing the double over Arne Slot’s side this season.

When Is the 2025–26 FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw?

Fans can catch all the fun on Monday in the immediate build-up to the final fifth-round tie between West Ham and Brentford.

The draw is due to get underway at 7:05 p.m. GMT (2:05 p.m. ET, 11:05 a.m.).

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC