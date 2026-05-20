Liverpool’s Potential Mohamed Salah Successor Faces Man Utd, Chelsea ‘Interest’

Liverpool’s potential pursuit of Jarrod Bowen has been complicated by reported rival interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bowen has emerged as an inviting transfer target amid the looming threat of West Ham United’s relegation. In the event of the Hammers’ demise—which is the most likely outcome from the final day of fixtures—they will have to raise funds to cover the cost of demotion.

As much as $134 million (£100 million) could be required to avoid economic catastrophe and the sale of Bowen would certainly help cover that gaping wound. All three of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are credited with interest in West Ham’s captain by The Guardian. At this delicate stage of his career, the 29-year-old may very well find himself at a crucial crossroads.

Which Team Needs Jarrod Bowen Most?

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham’s captain. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool’s interest in Bowen is not new. The Reds need to plug the gap Mohamed Salah will create by his impending exit and the England international represents an option with proven Premier League quality.

There is a clear role for Bowen in Arne Slot’s roster but quite where he would fit in at Manchester United is not so obvious. The Red Devils lack depth in most areas of the pitch aside from Bowen’s preferred right wing. If Amad Diallo is not deemed to be up to the standards, Michael Carrick can always turn to Bryan Mbeumo. Even academy graduate Shea Lacey offers an alternative drifting in off his perch on the right wing.

Chelsea aren’t exactly short of wingers themselves but Bowen represents a different profile that Xabi Alonso may value. The Basque boss is thought to be prioritizing experience during a summer window which he is expected to have plenty of influence over. The Blues have not paid money for a player over the age of 25 since bringing in a 33-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the first chaotic summer of BlueCo’s ownership in 2022.

The experience of watching Aubameyang toil upfront will scar anyone but Chelsea’s current crèche is in desperate need of some stronger characters. Bowen has spent the past two seasons as West Ham’s captain.

Whether the fan favorite would be prepared to join a London rival—especially one staring down the prospect of a season without the allure of European soccer—remains to be seen. For all the luster of United, a Liverpool side obviously in need of Bowen’s services would make the most sense for both player and club.

West Ham’s Relegation Stars Circled by the Vultures

Mateus Fernandes has been in fine form for West Ham. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bowen likely won’t be the only cherished asset West Ham are forced to sell off this summer should they tumble through the division’s trap door.

The enigmatic midfielder Mateus Fernandes is another to have captured the interest of Manchester United, while The Guardian also cites freshly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal and French giants Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors.

Crysencio Summerville, one of the few players to shine amid this bleak campaign in east London, is another figure destined for a departure. Taty Castellanos has done plenty during his five months at West Ham to prove himself worthy of another Premier League posting while El Hadji Malick Diouf has threatened to be a cut above the collective standard at the London Stadium since his summer arrival.

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