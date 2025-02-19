Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Premier League
Liverpool look to increase their gap atop the Premier League when they travel to Birmingham to face Aston Villa.
After a drama filled Merseyside Derby a week ago that saw Liverpool drop points in the Premier League for the first time in a little under a month, Arne Slot's side bounced back and defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers to cement their seven point lead over Arsenal.
The Reds have a chance to go 10 points clear atop the table if they win at Villa Park. The game was moved up because Liverpool qualified for the 2024-25 Carabao Cup Final. After having a game in hand for much of the last two months, Liverpool will now be one game ahead of their nearest rivals in the standings.
Slot confirmed that Cody Gakpo will not be back in time to face Villa after picking up a knock against Everton. Joe Gomez also remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Curtis Jones will return after serving his one game suspension following the brawl after the final whistle blew in the Merseyside Derby.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. Aston Villa looking to widen the gap atop the Premier League.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)
GK: Allison—The Brazilian will look for his second clean sheet of the month.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The Liverpool academy graduate already has six assists this season.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté will partner Liverpool's captain in the heart of defense.
CB: Virgil Van Dijk—At 33-years-old, no player has more minutes for Liverpool this season in the Premier League than Van Dijk.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Though he's not providing the same level of attacking threat than in years past, Robertson is still solid defensively on the left flank.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman's ability to recover balls and protect the midfield makes him irreplaceable for Slot.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine is the perfect compliment to Gravenberch in the center of the pitch.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah will hope to continue his historic Premier League season.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian has looked sharp on the ball and intense in his pressing over the last few months, carving out a role for himself in the XI.
LW: Luis Díaz—The Colombian will return to the wing to replace the injured Gakpo.
ST: Darwin Núñez—With Díaz drifting to the wing, Núñez will get a chance to start and will aim to score his fifth Premier League goal of the season.