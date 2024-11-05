Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League
Liverpool can remain perfect in the 2024–25 Champions League with a victory over Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen on Nov. 5.
The Reds have soared to the top of the Premier League and the Champions League standings under Arne Slot. Aside from Liverpool's lone defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sept. 14, the club has only dropped points against Arsenal across all competitions this season.
To remain at the top, though, Liverpool must become the first team to defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024–25 Champions League. Coming off a comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, the Reds have all the momentum as they welcome the Bundesliga champions to Anfield.
Liverpool will once again be without Alisson, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott due to injury, leaving Slot without many options off the bench should his side need a spark. The manager also confirmed Ibrahima Konaté is available to play despite suffering an arm injury on Sunday.
Here's what Liverpool's XI could look like against Alonso's men.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The Ireland international will look to keep his second consecutive clean sheet in the Champions League.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold is coming off one of his best games of the season; the England international had the most tackles (8) and won the most duels (12) against Brighton. He will need to deliver a similar performance to shut down Florian Wirtz.
CB: Joe Gomez—Although Konaté is available to play, Slot will likely air on the side of caution and give Gomez the nod alongside Van Dijk.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain is the key to stopping Victor Boniface, who comes into the UCL fixture with seven goals in 12 appearances across all competitions.
LB: Andy Robertson—Robertson is due to return to the XI after Konstantinos Tsimikas played all 90 minutes against Brighton at the weekend.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—In his 13 starts this season, the Dutchman has only come off the pitch one time, and that was in the 89th minute against Brentford. Gravenberch continues to be one of Slot's most trusted players.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine's only goal this season came in the Champions League against Bologna on Oct. 2, and he will have the chance to add to his total from the opening whistle on Tuesday.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Fresh off scoring another winner for Liverpool, Salah will lead the Reds' attack against Bayer Leverkusen.
AM: Curtis Jones—The midfielder earned his spot in Slot's XI after another great substitute performance on Sunday. Jones is unquestionably in better form than Dominik Szoboszlai.
LW: Luis Díaz—It is hard to go against Cody Gakpo, who scored three goals in his last two appearances, but Díaz is due for the start after only playing 34 minutes at the weekend.
ST: Darwin Núñez—Núñez will hope to replicate his performance in Liverpool's last UCL match when he scored the winner against RB Leipzig.