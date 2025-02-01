Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Premier League
Liverpool travel to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in Premier League action with key players fully rested after being left out in the Champions League.
Arne Slot made a bold call to rotate his side drastically against PSV Eindhoven in the Reds' final Champions League game of the league phase. Liverpool lost their final game, but they still finished first in the table with Barcelona drawing to Atalanta. Slot mentioned the importance of giving players like Mohamed Salah, Ryan Gravenberch and more a rest so the regular starters should be back in action this weekend.
Bournemouth is one of the most in-form teams in the league currently. The Cherries haven't lost a game since Nov. 23 dismantling Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in their last two games. Andoni Iraola's side will be up for the challenge looking to climb the table into a Champions League spot.
Here's how Liverpool should line up against Bournemouth.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-3-3)
GK: Alisson—Alisson starts in net after Caoimhin Kelleher featured against PSV
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Liverpool's top right back starts off the right and is always a threat when the ball is at his feet.
CB: Ibrahima Konate—Joe Gomez returned to training this week, but Konate should start.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool will be much more assured at the back with Van Dijk returning to his starting place.
LB: Andy Robertson—After an appearance at center back in the Champions League, Robertson returns to his natural position..
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman continues to be one of Liverpool's best players this season.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine was among those rested against PSV so he should be fit and firing.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian starts as the most forward midfielder linking play.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah continues to lead the league in goals and assists, though Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak are putting pressure on him in the Golden Boot race.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo was substituted early against PSV so he should be good to go.
ST: Luis Diaz—The Colombian forward leads the line for the Reds.