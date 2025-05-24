Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League
Premier League champions Liverpool take to the field for the final time this season when they host FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Anfield.
The Reds, who will be handed their Premier League trophy after the full-time whistle, will bow out in front of their home faithful, revelling in the adoration of a crowd who have witnessed greatness this term. While Liverpool have stumbled since being crowned champions, there will be nothing but positivity gracing the Merseyside air this weekend.
Arne Slot could well select his strongest available lineup as Liverpool search for victory on the final day, with Alexis Mac Allister the only man missing through injury. However, the temptation to offer opportunities to peripheral figures remains.
Here’s how Liverpool could line up at Anfield.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Liverpool goalkeeper has enjoyed another mightily impressive campaign, although injuries have somewhat limited his game time. He faces stiff competition from Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will finally team up with the Reds this summer, moving forward.
RB: Conor Bradley—Slot offered a surprise critique of the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s training ground performances during his pre-match press conference, hinting that Bradley may start ahead of Liverpool’s No.66 on his final Anfield outing before a Real Madrid move.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Jarell Quansah has been unable to match the consistency of Konaté this season and the French defender should feature alongside his regular partner Virgil van Dijk against Palace.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The Premier League Player of the Season nominee was rested against Brighton last Monday and Liverpool certainly felt his absence as they conceded three on the south coast.
LB: Andy Robertson—Robertson’s decline has been concerning and he could start next season as the club’s secondary left back. Transfer target Milos Kerkez might be the man to displace him.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch has been nominated for both the Premier League Player and Young Player of the Season awards such has been his magnificence in holding midfield across the term.
DM: Curtis Jones—With Mac Allister injured and the Szoboszlai experiment not quite working last time out, Jones could return to the starting XI. He’s one Scouser who will be wearing Liverpool red next season.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah is chasing records on Sunday, including the most goal contributions and assists in a Premier League season. He appears to have wrapped up the Golden Boot already with 28 strikes—five more than next best Alexander Isak.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai is likely to return to his orthodox attacking midfield role against the Eagles, although Harvey Elliott did impress at Brighton. The Hungarian has a goal and three assists in his last four appearances.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo has scored in his last two Anfield outings and will be aiming to add to his 13 Premier League goal contributions against Palace. The bulk of his goals have come on home soil this term.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Barcelona-linked Colombian has enjoyed an impressive campaign, even showcasing his versatility while leading the line. He should start ahead of Diogo Jota, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture.