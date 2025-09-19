24 Players Who Impressed on Champions League Matchday 1
The anticipation was palpable, the stage set for unbridled chaos. Gameweek 1 of the 2025–26 Champions League was everything we expected and more.
The return of Europe’s premier competition didn’t go unnoticed, stealing attention with an array of dazzling spectacles. There were goals galore, a healthy dose of stoppage-time drama and, of course, some stunning individual performances.
The continent’s elite strutted their stuff in 18 matches across three days, with familiar names dominating the headlines and some surprise stars emerging.
Here are the players with the highest FotMob ratings across Gameweek 1.
10. Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Alejandro Grimaldo, Camilo Duran
Rating: 8.5
Both of Paris Saint-Germain’s full backs caught the eye during the reigning champions’ 4–0 demolition of Atalanta in the French capital. Nuno Mendes was on the scoresheet for the Ligue 1 giants, netting their third of the game, while Achraf Hakimi assisted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s effort before the break.
PSG’s flying full backs were integral to the club’s European success last season and managed a clean sheet against an Atalanta team with some impressive attacking weapons.
Camilo Durán made quite the impression on his Champions League debut and third outing in Qarabağ colours. The Azerbaijani underdogs incredibly fought from two goals down at Benfica to win 3–2, with the Colombian winger managing a goal and assist in the staggering comeback triumph.
Leverkusen standout Alejandro Grimaldo rounds out the players to receive an 8.5 after scoring in a draw against Copenhagen.
9. Kenan Yildiz, Marquinhos, Phil Foden, Anouar Ait El Hadj
Rating: 8.6
Marquinhos also proved pivotal to PSG’s victory on Wednesday evening and slightly outperformed his full back clubmates in the FotMob ratings. He secured an 8.6 courtesy of his early goal and clean sheet, although he wasn’t overly tested from a defensive standpoint.
The Brazilian was fortunate not to be facing Juventus’ Kenan Yıldız, who was a leading participant in the Italian side’s bonkers 4–4 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. He scored an absolute worldie before grabbing an assist in the space of just four second-half minutes.
Union Saint-Gilloise were victorious on their Champions League debut, beating PSV Eindhoven 3–1 on the road. Anouar Ait El Hadj doubled their advantage before half time and was the Player of the Match following an all-action display in midfield.
While Erling Haaland might get the praise given he reached the half-century mark in goals, Foden actually ended the game as the highest rated Manchester City player joining the aforementioned three here at 8.6.
8. Nikita Haikin, Karim Adeyemi, Geovany Quenda, Geronimo Rulli
Rating: 8.7
Karim Adeyemi also lit up the stunning eight-goal thriller between Juve and his Dortmund side, opening the scoring with a rattling drive from the edge of the penalty area. He assisted Felix Nmecha’s excellent strike just 13 minutes later to build on a terrific weekend display in the Bundesliga.
Late goals were Dortmund’s enemy on Tuesday but Bodø/Glimt’s friend on Wednesday in their 2–2 draw with Slavia Prague. Goalkeeper Nikita Haikin was crucial to a point on the Norwegian side’s Champions League debut, making an incredible eight saves and preventing 2.19 goals.
Gerónimo Rulli was another overworked goalkeeper midweek, starring in defeat for Marseille. The French side were beaten 2–1 by ten-man Real Madrid, but the Argentine stopper still managed an astonishing 13 saves in the loss and only conceded from the penalty spot.
Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda welcomed Kairat Almaty to the Champions League with a goal and assist rounding out the players to receive an 8.7 rating from FotMob.
7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Youssoupha Mbodji
Rating: 8.8
The Champions League has frequently been the stage for Kvaratskhelia’s magic and Wednesday night was another example of the Georgian’s excellence. He was the Player of the Match for PSG, scoring and creating the most chances of any player on the pitch as he tormented Atalanta’s full backs.
Slavia Prague may have surrendered a two-goal lead to Bodø/Glimt, but Youssoupha Mbodji had put the Czech giants two goals ahead from left back. The 21-year-old netted twice at the Fortuna Arena, but did also get booked and concede a penalty that the visitors missed.
6. Marcus Thuram, Dusan Vlahovic
Rating: 8.9
Two strikers at the double midweek were Inter’s Marcus Thuram and Juve’s Dušan Vlahović. Both did their Serie A sides proud in important European outings.
Thuram scored Inter’s goals in the win in Amsterdam, both accurate and powerful headers from corners. The Frenchman proved too strong for the Ajax backline and took his tally to five for the season for the Nerazzurri.
Vlahović bagged a well-taken brace for Juve in Turin, the first a clinical finish and the second a neat near-post flick in stoppage time. The Serb, who only came on at the hour mark, then supplied the cross for Lloyd Kelly’s winner in the 96th minute having started the dramatic late comeback himself just two minutes earlier.
5. Mohamed Salah
Rating: 9.0
Mohamed Salah has been below his electrifying best this season but those accusations cannot be levelled at him after Wednesday’s win over Atlético Madrid. Liverpool once again needed a late winner to secure all three points, but the Egyptian had managed a goal and assist after just six minutes to set the Reds on their way to a 3–2 win.
The assist was incredibly fortunate, a free kick which deflected off Andy Robertson to bamboozle Jan Oblak, but his goal was typical Salah. The 33-year-old played a one-two with Ryan Gravenberch, using his immense upper body strength inside the area to hold off several Atléti bodies and curl into the bottom corner.
His strike also took him 12th in the all-time Champions League goals standings.
4. Hakan Calhanoglu, Hans Vanaken, Marcus Rashford
Rating: 9.1
Thuram’s brace against Ajax was only possible due to two pinpoint deliveries from Hakan Çalhanoğlu. The Türkiye international scored twice against Juve at the weekend and followed up an excellent display at the Allianz Stadium with two stellar assists.
That was not all that the 31-year-old produced in a Player of the Match performance. Çalhanoğlu managed six defensive contributions, ten passes into the final third and won six of his seven duels in the centre of the park. He was once again Inter’s playmaker and organiser in the engine room.
Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken matched Çalhanoğlu with the same score thanks to a goal and assist in the Belgian side’s victory over AS Monaco.
Rounding out the players to receive a 9.1 was Marcus Rashford. Starting in place of the injured Lamine Yamal, the England international scored a brace to propel one of the tournament favourites to three points. A strong start for Rashford in Europe as he looks to continue impressing Hansi Flick.
3. Lukas Provod: 9.2
Rating: 9.2
Similarly to Çalhanoğlu, Slavia’s Lukáš Provod also managed two assists midweek. Exquisite far-post crosses facilitated Mbodji’s brace, with the Czech winger teeing up his teammate with a delivery from his right boot and then his left.
Provod, who is now on six assists this season, struck the woodwork and created more chances than any other player in an excellent display that deserved victory.
2. Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe
Rating: 9.3
There were braces galore in Gameweek 1 and few were surprised to see Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé bag doubles. Two of the world’s most devastating finishers were on top form in home victories.
Kane once again proved the thorn in Chelsea’s side, winning and converting from the penalty spot before preying on a Malo Gusto error to slide in Bayern’s third of the evening in their 3–1 win. The England captain would have had his hat-trick if not for a close-range save from Robert Sánchez.
Mbappé was also clinical from the penalty spot, with both of his efforts coming from 12 yards out. Guiding Los Blancos to a crucial win over Marseille, the Frenchman’s tally already stands at eight goals and two assists for club and country this term—and Tuesday was his fourth 9.0 or higher FotMob rating this season.
1. Francisco Trincao
Rating: 9.4
On an opening week that featured standout performances from the biggest stars in the world, it was Sporting midfielder Francisco Trincão to walk away with the highest overall rating at 9.4.
The former Barcelona man and Portugal international scored the first two goals of their tie against Kairat Almaty. He also completed 41 of his 47 passes, completed seven of his 10 dribbles and won a staggering 11 out of 15 duels.
A performance not only worthy of three points to begin the league phase, but one that captures the highest individual rating of the week.
Rui Borges will be delighted with how his team performed starting as they mean to go on.