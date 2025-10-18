Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Isak, Wirtz Aiming for Redemption at Anfield
The October international break came at the perfect moment for Liverpool as the Reds sought to recover from three straight defeats.
Arne Slot’s men were deservedly toppled by Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea, becoming victims of the late goals from which they had benefitted earlier in the campaign. But club football’s hiatus should have allowed them to press the reset button, and motivation will be sky-high for a visit from fierce rivals Manchester United this Sunday.
Liverpool will be desperate to secure three points and bragging rights this weekend and have a history of demolishing United in recent seasons. Another high-scoring victory could be on the cards given the inconsistency of their opponents.
Here’s how Slot could line his side up for a crucial encounter.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—Alisson’s injury is likely to sideline him until mid-November, with Mamardashvili to be offered plenty of opportunities to deputise in that timeframe. He’s impressed in his two starts thus far.
RB: Conor Bradley—Liverpool have a long-term question that needs answering at right back, with Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong duelling for the starting berth. At present, the Northern Ireland international appears to be leading the fight—albeit not convincingly.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Regardless of his desperate form for Liverpool this season, Konaté’s availability at the weekend is a major bonus. The Frenchman has struggled with a thigh injury sustained at Chelsea, but has been passed fit by Slot.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk has been offered little to no defensive support by his teammates this season, often tasked with acting as a one-man wall. At 34 years old, he can no longer single-handedly glue Liverpool’s backline together.
LB: Milos Kerkez—Kerkez has been one of the worst signings of the summer based on early season performances and faces a real battle with Andy Robertson for the left-back role. Yet Slot seemingly has faith in the Hungarian over his veteran left back.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman was another injury doubt after hurting his hamstring on international duty, but Slot has also confirmed Gravenberch’s availability for United’s visit. His presence is vital in the engine room.
DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Fatigue may relegate Alexis Mac Allister to the bench given he was representing Argentina in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Szoboszlai, who has been used at right back, defensive midfield and attacking midfield this term, might start instead.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Form goes out of the window when Salah plays United. They’re his favourite opponents, with 16 goals in just 17 appearances against the Red Devils, including three braces and a a hat-trick.
AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz has been undeniably disappointing since arriving in English football, but could quickly make himself the most popular man on Merseyside this weekend. All he needs is a confidence boost.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo was in fine form over the international break, scoring three times for the Netherlands in wins over Finland and Malta. Liverpool need more from their No.18 in the coming weeks.
ST: Alexander Isak—Hugo Ekitiké could easily start at the weekend given his impressive form, but Slot might prioritise playing Isak into form over the coming weeks. The Swede is still awful rusty, something underscored by his performances with the national team over the break.